Is Kate Chastain returning to Below Deck following Bravo’s Chat Room exit?

Kate continues to keep quiet regarding the reason she left Bravo's Chat Room.

Is Kate Chastain returning to Below Deck following her sudden Bravo’s Chat Room exit? That is one question fans can’t stop talking about now that Kate is no longer part of the all-female late-night talk show.

Below Deck fans have been hoping she would return to the hit yachting show since the day she announced her departure. Kate’s replacement on Season 8, Francesca Rubi, earned mixed reviews from viewers. Many fans hope Francesca doesn’t return next season.

The rumor mill is on fire that Kate is headed back to the Below Deck franchise. After all, the reason Kate left Bravo’s Chat Room remains a mystery.

Below Deck Season 9

Josiah Carter was set to replace Elizabeth Frankini on Below Deck Season 8 after she was fired. The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to his return, but Josiah remains open to trying again.

Kate recently joked she would return to Below Deck if Josiah was chief stew, and she could be third stew. Her words immediately got fans’ hopes up she was teasing another stint on the Bravo show.

Below Deck Season 9 is either filming now or will be very soon. It usually films for six weeks beginning in February but may be delayed this year to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media sleuths have been tracking how frequently Kate posts to determine if she could be isolated on a yacht. The former stew has been active on Twitter, so chances are she’s not filming Below Deck.

Kate is scheduled to do a virtual happy hour with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs and NYC mayoral candidate Barbara Kavovit. There’s no way Kate could do that if she was in the middle of filming.

Please join me and my fierce friends for a virtual Happy Hour next Thursday, March 4th! @MargaretJosephs & @Kate_Chastain will join me and our fabulous moderator @NineDaves for a night of gossip, politics, and fun!

You can purchase your tickets now > https://t.co/JwbUsOXn2n pic.twitter.com/WfarMYvdHh — Barbara Kavovit for NYC Mayor (@msbarbarak) February 24, 2021

New Below Deck spin-off

A recent casting call for charter guests looking to go on a luxury yachting vacation in the cold weather sparked rumors another Below Deck spin-off was in the works.

The second fans learned the cold weather Below Deck is coming, social media exploded with hopes Kate is launching the new series. Days later, Kate posted an Instagram story of a day at the office, which had snow-covered mountains in the background. She even made a joke about a beach picnic.



Below Deck fans immediately thought Kate was confirming her new gig. However, it is more likely that Kate is merely having a little funs with fans.

The chances of Kate Chastain returning to Below Deck are slim. It shouldn’t be ruled out, but fans shouldn’t expect it to happen anytime soon. Kate’s been clear she is focused on other projects.

What seems like a more realistic next move for Kate is that she is joining the upcoming Bravo show, Winter House. It would explain her Instagram Story and sudden exit from Bravo’s Chat Room.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres on Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.