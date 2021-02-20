Bravo spinoff Winter House to combine cast from Summer House and Southern Charm — Here’s what to expect

Bravo is set to begin filming a spinoff called Winter House which will combine cast members of Southern Charm and Summer House Pic credit: Bravo

Season 7 of Southern Charm recently ended and Summer House Season 5 began just a few weeks ago but it looks like fans of both franchises have a mash-up to look forward to in the coming months.

It was recently announced that a new Bravo spin-off titled Winter House is set to start filming in the next few weeks.

The spinoff will combine cast members from both Southern Charm and Summer House as they spend time in the mountains of Stowe, Vermont.

Some cast members from both shows have been confirmed by a source to make their appearance with the potential for additional people to join. Here’s everything we know about the new spinoff.

Who will be joining the cast?

With production set to begin in just a few weeks, a source told People that some fan favorites from both shows will be part of the Winter House cast.

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm will be living in the Vermont lodge. Craig and Austen have both made appearances in the Hamptons to party with the Summer House cast in the past.

Craig and Austen attended Kyle Cooke’s birthday bash in the summer of 2019. So far, they are the only confirmed Southern Charm cast members to join the group.

As for Summer House, fans can expect to see old favorites Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, and Lindsay Hubbard. Fans will also get to see more of Summer House newcomer Ciara Miller as she has also been confirmed to film with the group.

There is a chance that more cast members could still be added, but production is set to begin filming within the next couple of weeks.

From their Instagram pages, it looked like Craig and Austen may have already gotten a head start on their trip to the mountains. Austen shared a photo of a beer he was drinking and in the caption, he admitted to being in Vermont.

Craig also confirmed their location in an Instagram video from their hotel room.

Austen Kroll admits he’s in Vermont Pic credit: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram

Craig Conover admits he’s in Vermont with Austen Kroll in an Instagram video Pic credit: @caconover/Instagram

COVID-19 safety precautions

Because of the pandemic, the cast will be required to follow appropriate safety guidelines.

The safety protocols will include a two-week quarantine that all cast members will be forced to complete.

In addition to the quarantine, the cast will be tested for COVID-19 numerous times to make sure they are following all of the necessary procedures.

With filming set to begin in the next couple of weeks, Bravo has yet to confirm a release date for the new series. Fans can stay tuned to find out when they can expect the new spinoff to air.

Summer House airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.