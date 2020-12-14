Summer House Season 5 premiere date and trailer released–Here’s everything we know

Bravo has announced that Season 5 of Summer House is set to air on February 4th. The new season is being described as “unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

The new season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic and shows the cast quarantined together over the summer.

Unlike in previous seasons, the cast didn’t just party together over the weekend. Instead, the cast filmed as a “quaranteam” and spent 24 hours a day at their Hampton vacation house for six weeks of the summer.

The cast is comprised of old favorites including Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, and Danielle Olivera.

This season brought a new addition to the Summer House crew as Ciara Miller, an ICU nurse in New York City, was invited by Luke to join the group.

The caption of the Season 5 trailer reads, “Ten friends. Six weeks. One “quaranteam”. You’ve never seen the Summer House like this before.”

So what kinds of craziness can we expect?

Trailer sneak peeks

The Season 5 trailer shows no shortage of drama as things start to heat up romantically between castmates while other couples hit a rough patch.

During Season 4, Hannah and Luke were a hot item in the house as the on-again-off-again couple flirted and hooked up for the majority of the summer. At the reunion, the couple admitted they had a hard time making things work as Luke spent the bulk of his time in his home state of Minnesota once the coronavirus hit, and Hannah stayed in New York.

It looks like Luke has moved on to a new woman in Season 5 as the trailer shows newcomer Ciara Miller with her eyes set on Luke. The situation appears to bother Hannah as she’s seen crying to Luke and says, “We dated for seven months, and you f***ing rub her in my face to make me feel bad.”

The preview also hinted at some trouble in paradise for Paige and her boyfriend, Perry. Paige appears to be flirtatious with Carl, who she made out with two summers before and she says, “If I met this Carl two summers ago, it would’ve been a totally different story.”

Paige and Perry don’t appear to be the only couple in trouble as Lindsay and her boyfriend, Stephen Traversie also appear to hit a rough patch. The trailer shows Lindsay talking about getting engaged and having kids, but then quickly shows Stephen, seemingly upset, and saying he’s going to just leave the house.

Following the apparent argument, Lindsay goes into Luke’s room and it seems like they hook-up.

A wedding and a brawl

Aside from all of the love triangles of the Summer House cast, Kyle and Amanda appear to be going strong since their engagement. The couple planned to get married this past September, however, they had to cancel due to the pandemic.

In the trailer, Kyle propositions Amanda to elope. Their roommates put together a little backyard wedding for the couple and Carl officiates.

It’s unclear whether the wedding is legitimate or if it was a fun event thrown together to pass the time.

After this happy moment, the trailer shows a heated argument amongst the roommates as security jumps in to help break up a brawl.

Between the hook-ups, break-ups, old flames, and fighting, Season 5 is set to bring the drama. Fans can watch as the Summer House “quaranteam” takes on the stress of living, working, and partying together 24-7 during the pandemic.

Summer House premieres Thursday, February 4th at 9/8c on Bravo.