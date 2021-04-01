Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Tony Drewitt-Barlow cancer update: How is he doing today?

Tony has been battling throat cancer for years. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Tony Drewitt-Barlow’s cancer battle has become one hot topic thanks to his stint on the Bravo show.

Tony and his ex-husband, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, recently appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Their charter included their five children and new significant others. The crazy family dynamic has fans talking.

Tony, his boyfriend Brent, Barrie, his fiancé Scott and all five children live in the same house in Tampa, Florida. Plus, their extravagant lifestyle has viewers sharing honest opinions of the Drewitt-Barlow clan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on the recent episode of the Bravo show that Tony had a scar on his face. It piqued curiosity regarding his cancer battle.

Sadly, the news isn’t great, but it also isn’t stopping Tony from living his life to the fullest.

What kind of cancer is Tony fighting?

Tony was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2006. After undergoing treatment, Tony was in remission for years, but then in 2018, the cancer returned.

The second time around, the throat cancer was more aggressive. At the time, Tony was given 18 months to live unless he had a lifesaving operation. However, Tony had a 50% chance of the operation killing him. He opted to have the surgery.

“The problems with the treatment were not so known at the time, and it is that treatment that will eventually end my life. The bone in my face has died, I have removed lots of it and replaced it with bone and skin from my leg and other body parts now, but the other internal issues cannot be helped,” Tony shared with The Sun.

How much longer does Tony have to live?

In 2019, one year after his cancer surgery, Tony’s specialist gave him five years to live. Despite the grim news, Tony continues to make plans for his future. Tony’s determined to beat the odds.

One plan for the near future is to a child with his boyfriend, Brent. The couple hopes to have a baby in 2022.

All of the positive things in his life, such as his family, keep Tony fighting, but he knows the outcome may not be what he hoped.

“I plan to beat the odds if I can. I get tired easily, and I forget a lot these days, but I have my children, my family, around me as time goes on,” Tony expressed to The Sun. “I’m looking to buy a place on Malibu Beach, the place I want to see my last sunset and die with my family around me. It’s certainly a long way from Wythenshawe where I grew up in Manchester.”

Tony Drewitt-Barlow is still battling throat cancer. He’s not letting it keep him from doing the things he loves in life, such as appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with his family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.