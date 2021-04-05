Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is Barrie Drewitt-Barlow’s fiancé Scott?

Scott and Barrie got engaged aboard Parsifal III. Pic credit: @BarrieDrewitt-Barlow/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are asking who is Barrie Drewitt-Barlow’s fiancé Scott Hutchinson? The two men got engaged on the Bravo show, which was filmed last summer.

Barrie, and his ex-husband, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, have been making headlines since they became Britain’s first gay dads in 1999. Their lives became even more intriguing when Barrie and Tony divorced.

Instead of splitting time with the children, Tony and Barrie chose to live in the same house to co-parent. Now Barrie’s fiancé Scott and Tony’s boyfriend Brent also live in the Tampa mansion, making them the epitome of a modern family.

Who is Barrie Drewitt-Barlow’s fiancé Scott?

Anyone who watched the family on Below Deck Sailing Yacht knows that Scott used to date Barrie and Tony’s daughter, Saffron Drewitt-Barlow.

Saffron has admitted her relationship with Scott was more friendship than romantic. She’s supportive of Barrie and Scott’s relationship, but it hasn’t always been easy. Saffron prefers to live on the opposite side of the house than her dad and ex.

There’s so much more to Scott than a guy who is engaged to his ex-girlfriend’s dad. According to Meaww.com, 27-year-old Scott hails from Harlow, Essex, and he used to work as a stuntman. Scott met Barrie while working on the set of the Fast and Furious 6.

Not long after they met, Barrie hired Scott to work as his business assistant. Scott became a shoulder for Barrie to lean on after the family learned Tony’s throat cancer returned in 2018.

Barrie and Scott start a family

Even before Barrie popped the question to Scott on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, they were planning their future together.

The happy couple welcomed their first child, daughter Valentina in September. Scott and baby Valentina are featured all over Barrie’s Instagram feed, revealing the blessings they have been to his life.

Scott and Barrie are already looking to expand their family too. They are reportedly in the process of finding a surrogate to carry their twins. The proud papas want Valentina to be surrounded by siblings growing up just like the rest of the Drewitt-Barlow children.

Although the family is growing in new directions, it doesn’t mean they are growing apart. Barrie insists the group remains one big happy clan. Tony will forever be Valentina’s uncle, as he will be with any of Scott and Barrie’s future children.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and fiancé Scott Hutchinson are living their best life together with their modern family.

Bravo fans can all agree that the Drewitt-Barlow family has made Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 so entertaining. Whether you loved them or hated them, the nine-person group was intriguing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.