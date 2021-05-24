Kate Chastain sounds off on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 hookups, crew drama, and Dani Soares’ pregnancy

It turns out Kate is a big fan of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain sounds off on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, including the plethora of hookups, crew drama, and Dani Soares’ pregnancy.

The Below Deck alum let her sarcastic wit and charm reveal her true feelings about the Bravo sailing show. Kate isn’t one to bite her tongue, making her opinions all the more entertaining for fans.

It is one of the reasons she has been part of two commentary shows dishing the installments in the Below Deck franchise.

What does Kate think of Season 2 hookups and crew drama?

Fans might consider this a Below Deck miracle, but Kate genuinely loves all of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew members. She expressed in an interview with Us Weekly that she felt they were all very likable.

Kate didn’t hold back in sharing her feelings on the hookups.

“It’s like they’re square dancing on that sail yacht. They’re just, you know, Dosey Doeing and switching partners every episode. I mean, it’s a great season,” she spilled to the weekly magazine.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and Gary King have butted heads this season. Kate feels that Gary is too hard on Daisy, who she praised.

“She’s the best chief stew I’ve seen on the series, and I really respect everything about the way that she’s doing it. She’s funny. She’s great at her job. I’m really impressed with her,” Kate expressed.

Yes, for those wondering, Kate has been in touch with Daisy.

As for Gary, Kate also thinks he needs to take a step back. Gary hooking up with Sydney Zaruba and then chasing Alli Dore was a bit much for Kate. The former chief stew accused him of having his head up someone’s butt.

Oh, and Kate has nothing but love for Captain Glenn Shephard. She even sent him a DM after watching the infamous boat crash unfold on the most recent episode.

Kate weighs in on Dani’s pregnancy

The biggest shocker of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is, of course, Dani’s pregnancy and the possibility that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is the father of her baby.

“It would be such a pretty baby,” she remarked at the possibility of Dani and Jean-Luc having a baby.

Kate is also admitting the baby might not be too bright. The reason she’s sharing that info has to do with Jean-Luc’s recent behavior on the show after dealing with an STD scare.

Just like Daisy, Dani, and Colin Macrae, Kate remains baffled that Jean-Luc would blurt out maybe having chlamydia for a second time on television.

The Season 2 cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast has a fan in Kate Chastain. She happily shared her thoughts on the season, including that she can’t wait to see what happens at the virtual reunion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.