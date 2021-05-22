Kate Chastain talks filming Bravo’s Chat Room, claims co-hosts stole her jokes

Kate doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about Bravo’s Chat Room or her co-hosts. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain is talking about filming Bravo’s Chat Room and even claims her co-hosts stole her jokes.

Kate shocked fans when she was suddenly missing from the virtual talk show in February. One day Bravo’s Chat Room merely consisted of Porsha Williams, Hannah Berner, and Gizelle Bryant.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Kate’s departure. In March, the Bravo personality revealed why she was done with Bravo’s Chat Room, which she helped create.

Kate talks filming Bravo’s Chat Room

The Bravo’s Chat Room finale aired last week with the show’s future up in the air. When she stopped by the podcast What Else Is Going On? With Taria S. Faison, Kate admitted she thinks Bravo could go either way with the show.

Kate believes the show will definitively be on hiatus for a while. If the network does bring back Bravo’s Chat Room, she feels the show will be restricted and will not include Hannah.

The Below Deck beauty expressed her disappointment with Bravo’s Chat Room, sharing the vibe surrounding the show was off. Kate also called the show “unorganized and a mess” leaving her feeling disappointed constantly.

“There’s so much that we said that by whoever was choosing what they aired, what they were choosing, always a surprise to me,” she spilled on the podcast. “So just imagine how many comments and other things other hosts, we all said. We’d film on a Thursday, and it would air on Sunday night. I know that’s a very quick turnaround, but I was consistently surprised by what comments they were choosing from which host.”

Kate says co-hosts stole her jokes

It wasn’t just the show format that left Kate unhappy filming Bravo’s Chat Room. The former chief stew felt like towards the end that she didn’t stand the chance of getting a good edit thanks to her co-hosts ripping off her witty remarks.

“If we did a segment about some topic and then the showrunner would be like ‘Can we do that whole act again?’ We’d be like, OK. If I had said something funny or clever about a topic, when we would re-shoot, one of them would jump in with what I had just said as their own. And that would be the cut that was used,” Kate expressed.

Below Deck fans know Kate isn’t one to shy away from expressing her feelings. Recently it’s become clear how Kate felt about her Bravo’s Chat Room colleagues.

Kate threw shade at Hannah, following Hannah’s Summer House exit announcement. She also opened up about Porsha, referring to her as someone who’s always making moves. As for Gizelle, Kate thinks she would make a good stew on Below Deck.

No one stirs the pot or drops a truth bomb like Kate Chastain, and this time she’s dishing on Bravo’s Chat Room. The Bravo personality didn’t like the show, especially after her co-stars would rip off her jokes.

Bravo’s Chat Room is currently on hiatus on Bravo.