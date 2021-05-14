Below Deck Adventure: Here’s what we know about the new Below Deck spin-off

The Below Deck family continues to expand with a cold-water version of the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure is the latest spin-off to join the Below Deck franchise and it will put an intriguing twist on the hit yachting show.

Hot on the heels of news that Below Deck Down Under, taking place in Australia, will air on Peacock comes more details about the other Below Deck spin-off. The show, previously referred to as Below Deck Norway, has found a home and an official title.

What is Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck Adventure is the cold-water Below Deck spin-off that fans have been hearing about for months. The new show focuses on the gorgeous glacier scenery of Norway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All three of the current installments, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, take place in warm climates. Switching to colder weather brings more element challenges for the crew and more exciting activities for charter guests. Dog sledding, heli-skiing, and cold-water plunging are only a couple of the adventures charter guests can embark on in Norway.

Like the other three installments, the location will change each season, but Below Deck Adventure will always occur in a cold climate.

When does Below Deck Adventure premiere and where will it air?

Since Below Deck Down Under has landed at Peacock, there was speculation that Below Deck Adventure could end up there too.

The good news for fans is, that’s not the case.

Below Deck Adventure has been greenlit by Bravo. The network has ratings gold with the Below Deck franchise, So it makes sense one of the spin-offs became part of Bravo’s line-up.

Bravo has not shared an official premiere date for Below Deck Adventure. However, Vulture has reported the network intends to debut it in early 2022, along with the Summer House and Southern Charm crossover show, Summer House Winter Charm.

Monday nights have become Below Deck night on Bravo. The network has one of the three installments airing new episodes all year long on that night.

Below Deck Galley Talk was the only exception to the Monday night rule. That was a commentary show though not new episodes of the yachting series.

Adding a fourth installment to the mix could mean Below Deck will need to take over another night, just like the Real Housewives franchise has done. Another option could be having two installments air new episodes on the same night for a couple of weeks.

Whatever happens, the end result means fans are getting more Below Deck for their viewing pleasure.

Are you ready for Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.