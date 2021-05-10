Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn Shephard opens up about boat crash

Fans will see a whole different side to the normally laid back captain as Parsifal III crashes into the dock. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard is opening up about the boat crash fans have been waiting all season long to see play out onscreen.

The drama-filled moment has finally come. Captain Glenn and the deck crew scramble to save the Parsifal III from crashing into the dock. They fail, bringing out a side of the captain fans are not used to seeing.

Bravo executive Matt Reichman spilled earlier in the season that viewers would witness the wrath of Captain Glenn, which has never happened on the show before. The captain usually is very chilled and laid back.

Captain Glenn opens up about the boat crash

The Bravo personality got real with ShowBiz Cheatsheet admitting the crash is no fender bender.

“That’s something that can be a showstopper, like an end the season and kind of thing. It’s something that can be very, very serious. People can get injured. It can be very serious,” Captain Glenn shared.

Thankfully it was not an end-of-the-season crash. Captain Glenn spilled that insurance and a favor owed to the owner of Parsifal III by the paint company helped get the sailing yacht ready to finish the season.

It will go down as the worst in the Below Deck franchise history to date. No, that’s not something Captain Glenn is proud of. It’s just a fact.

Captain Glenn takes full responsibility for the boat crash

Fans will not be surprised to learn that Captain Glenn takes full responsibility for the boat crash. Several elements beyond the captain’s control led to the crash, but he insists the responsibility falls on him at the end of the day.

“Ultimately, I’m the responsible person involved there,” Captain Glenn shared. “But there was a malfunction involved. I was telling the boat to do one thing, and it wasn’t responding in the correct way. There was a throttle malfunction.”

Just like when the sail wouldn’t rise properly because of a technical issue, there is a technical reason the boat crashed. Chief engineer Colin Macrae missing in action during the incident certainly didn’t help Captain Glenn or first-mate Gary King get the sailing yacht under control.

Along with the crash itself, Captain Glenn Shephard regrets how he reacted at the time of the accident. The captain thinks he overreacted, but, at the moment, he couldn’t help it because he feared the crash was worse than it turned out to be.

No, Captain Glenn isn’t using his fear as an excuse but rather an explanation. It takes a lot for the captain to lose his cool, and crashing into the dock is certainly a good reason for going off on a curse-filled rant.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.