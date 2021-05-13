Below Deck spin-off lands at Peacock not Bravo

Below Deck Down Under is the latest installment in the hit yachting franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

One of the two upcoming Below Deck spin-offs has landed at Peacock, not Bravo.

Hot on the heels of the news, Below Deck was adding Below Deck Norway and Below Deck Australia to the family; it has been revealed one of them is headed to Peacock. Yes, Below Deck has taken a page out of the Real Housewives book and used the streaming service to launch a new installment.

In the case of The Real Housewives of Miami, it’s a reboot to a previous installment, but it did land at Peacock, not Bravo as well.

Which Below Deck spin-off is headed to Peacock

Below Deck Down Under, previously referred to as Below Deck Australia, has been given a full-season order at Peacock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Top Chef Family Style, a kid’s version of American Ninja Warrior, and Making It were also given a series order at the streaming service.

51 Minds is the production company behind Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and now Below Deck Down Under. Fans can expect the same kind of crew and guest drama featured on the other three shows.

The only difference in the new installment is the location. Instead of the Caribbean or Mediterranean, the yachting show will take place between Queensland, Australia, and the Great Barrier Reef.

Below Deck Down Under landing at Peacock is good and bad news for fans. The good news is that fans could see the spin-off onscreen sooner rather than later. The bad news is that fans will need to fork over the cash for Peacock to watch it.

When will Below Deck Down Under premiere?

Now that Below Deck Down Under has a home. The next question on fans’ minds will be when will the show premiere?

There is speculation that Below Deck Down Under started filming at the end of April. If 51 Minds follows the same shooting schedule as the other three Below Deck shows, it will film for six weeks. Filming would wrap at the end of May or the beginning of June.

Based on the filming schedule, fans could see Below Deck Down Under on Peacock later in 2021, perhaps November or December. It’s more likely, though, that the new Below Deck spin-off won’t premiere until early 2022.

As for the cold-water version of Below Deck taking place in Norway, there is no update on that spin-off just yet. The show is not being produced by the Warner Brothers owned Shed Media, not 51 Minds. Like Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the show will have an entirely different element not featured on the other Below Deck shows.

What do you think of Below Deck Down Under airing on Peacock, not Bravo?