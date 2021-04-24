Below Deck spin-off: Is the franchise headed to Norway or Iceland?

The Below Deck spin-off giving fans a look a yachtie life in cold waters is a go. Pic credit: Bravo

A new Below Deck spin-off is in the works, but there is some confusion regarding if the Bravo show is headed to Norway or Iceland.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Below Deck family was expanding. The yachting franchise currently consists of the original Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There is also the commentary show Below Deck Galley Talk. However, a second season has yet to be confirmed by the network.

The three hit installments in the franchise all take place in warm water climates. One of the two spin-offs being added to the franchise includes a cold-water installment. Rumors regarding the cold-water spin-off began circulating in February when a charter guest casting call went out on social media.

Now that the cold-water addition has been officially green-lit, some confusion surrounding the location has erupted.

Is Below Deck headed to Norway or Iceland?

Reports initially revealed that Below Deck was headed to Iceland. It appears that the information was not accurate.

Below Deck casting confirmed that yes, there is currently casting for a cold-water spin-off but to Norway, not Iceland. The company used Instagram to set the record straight.

“EXTRA EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT! Thanks @deadline but correction we’re going to NORWAY!” @belowdeckcasting captioned a post, referring to Deadline claiming the show was headed to Iceland.

Captain Sandy Yawn also used social media to confirm the spin-off is in the works and that Norway was the established location.

Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

The location change means that the Below Deck franchise is adding Below Deck Norway and Below Deck Australia. Yes, Australia is 100% confirmed. 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck, shared the exciting news via Instagram this week.

When will Below Deck Norway and Below Deck Australia premiere?

Below Deck fans are anxiously waiting to hear more details regarding Below Deck Australia and Below Deck Norway, especially when they will premiere.

There is a slim chance one of them will end later in 2021. However, based on Bravo’s current schedule of the yachting franchise, the spin-offs likely won’t air until 2022. That is if Below Deck Norway and Below Deck Australia end up on Bravo.

Although the spin-offs are in the works, airing them on Bravo is not set in stone. One or both could end up on Peacock, like The Real Housewives of Miami, or another network in the NBCUniversal family.

Below Deck is a hit for Bravo, so chances are the two new spin-offs will end up on the network. After all, Bravo has a slew of Real Housewives spin-offs, and it appears the Below Deck franchise is headed in the same direction.

Right now, though, fans can enjoy Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and wait for news on the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, which should be this summer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.