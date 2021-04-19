Bugsy Drake teases Below Deck Med Season 6 return, weighs in on Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn feud

Bugsy opened up about the tension between Captain Sandy and Hannah. Pic credit: Bravo

Christine Bugsy Drake has teased a return to Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 6. Bugsy also weighed in on the long-standing feud between Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Life has been quite busy for Bugsy since Below Deck Med Season 5. The chief stew has spent time working on yachts, in lockdown, and writing a book, The Art of Tablescaping: Deck Out Your Table with the Queen of Theme.

Now, as her book tour heats up, fans are looking for insight on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, including if she will return as chief stew.

Bugsy Drake teases Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 return

Bugsy did an Instagram Live with The Domenick Nati Show. The upcoming season of the Bravo show was discussed.

The host Dom wasted no time asking when Below Deck Med was coming back, and if Bugsy would be on it.

“I can’t give any details about that, but it will air after Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which is exciting,” Bugsy expressed. “So, you know Bravo has a fantastic way of keeping viewers going with their travels of Below Deck whether it is Sailing, Mediterranean or the OG Below Deck. I love the fact that they kind of got it flowing all year round. All I can say is that I know Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 will be really exciting.”

All of that is great information, and Bugsy avoided the question about a possible return. However, Dom continued to ask if she plans to be on the show, and Bugsy got a little tripped up before responding.

“Yeah, I don’t know yet,” she replied.

Bugsy clarified that she is very interested in another stint on the Bravo show, which is a good sign that fans should expect her back as chief stew for Season 6.

What did Bugsy say about Hannah and Captain Sandy’s feud?

The other hot topic was Hannah and Captain Sandy not getting along on Below Deck Med. Dom wanted Bugsy’s take on the feud, asking if Hannah was disrespectful to the captain.

“I wouldn’t say disrespectful. I think they are just two completely different people,” Bugsy stated. “This is the industry you know that we’re in. You sometimes butt heads with the captain. Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you get along fantastically, and I think Sandy and Hannah are just two completely different people. They don’t see eye to eye, and they both like to be in charge of everything.”

The Bravo personality also stated that Hannah and Captain Sandy would have done better together if they had stayed in their own lane.

Dom pressed the subject, looking for dirt on Hannah. The host wanted to know if Bugsy had issues with her and again asking about Hannah staying in her lane.

Bugsy didn’t hesitate to spill that she and Hannah never saw eye to eye.

As fans know, Bugsy is Team Captain Sandy all the way. The captain even wrote the forward in Bugsy’s book. Bugsy often refers to Captain Sandy as inspiring, and she did so again on Dom’s show.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.