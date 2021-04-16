Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers weigh in on all the Season 2 sexual drama

The boatmances, sexual tension, and drinking are at an all-time high on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers have weighed in on the super sexually charged Season 2 drama.

Fans can tell the vibe between Season 1 and Season 2 is completely different. The new crop of yachties is all about having a good time. Most of them are extremely horny and looking to get physical with someone.

Daisy Kelliher and Natasha De Bourg have made it clear they are not interested in hooking up with any male crew members. Colin Macrae has a girlfriend and no intention of being unfaithful.

The rest of the crew, minus Captain Glenn Shephard, have sex and drinking on the brain.

Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux just started a boatmance. Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba have, as Alli said, “the weirdest throuple ever.”

Producer Jill Goslicky and Matt Reichman, Vice President, Current Production at Bravo, recently shed light on the Season 2 dynamic.

Quarantine and lockdown impacted Season 2 vibe

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was filmed last August, with the crew and guests all coming off months of quarantine and lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic definitely impacted the sexual tension among certain crew members.

“It was like an explosion of, whatever you want to call it, energy, sexual tension, excitement, just the sheer joy of having human contact, even being in the same room without a mask on and having a conversation with someone,” Matt expressed to Bravo Insider.

Matt’s words echo what Daisy and Sydney have said about all the sex in Season 2. Alli also explained being stuck on the boat contributed to what she calls more drama than a normal Below Deck show.

Season 2 was energizing

Again, due to the current health climate at the time, the production team, crew members, and guests were energized by the opportunity to be part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

“I will say, and even being boots on the ground, the energy that they’re feeling on camera, we were kind of feeling behind the scenes because we had been all posting or working on shows individually from our homes,” Jill dished to Bravo Insider too.

Captain Glenn shared after a guest gave the crew a good COVID-19 scare, it was a miracle the entire season got filmed. Although the crew brings the sexual drinking drama, even jumping naked off Parsifal III, filming wise the season thankfully went off without a significant issue.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn’t even half over yet, and the boatmance, sexual drama is just getting started. Yes, fans are in for a lot more craziness.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.