Alli Dore says ‘no way’ other Below Deck seasons can top drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2

Alli blames being trapped on Parsifal III for adding extra tension to crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Alli Dore has said there’s no way other Below Deck seasons can top the drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

There’s no question the current Parsifal III crew members are in party mode. Thanks to safety protocols for COVID-19, the crew can’t leave the sailing yacht, adding more tension, drunkenness, hookups, and drama.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and deckhand Sydney Zaruba teased a season full of sexcapdes, love triangles, and explosive fights. Now Alli’s adding more insight into why the crew was so over the top and out of control amid filming.

Alli compares Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 drama to other Below Deck drama

In a chat with Jacques Peterson on the podcast, Unpopular, Alli got real regarding crew tension. Alli spilled that the crew was barely allowed to leave the sailing yacht.

“We very rarely do even get to get off the boat. When we do, we’re isolated in our little bubble. We had very strict protocols for COVID safety that we had to follow,” Alli shared.

Instead of a crew night out on the town, nights off were on Parsifal III, forcing the crew to only interact with each other and guests. Alli insists the twist will make viewers very happy because it’s “so much more drama” than a normal season.

“‘Because I’m a fan of the show, I think about other seasons. Then I think about what we went through as a crew. I’m like, no way any other season can top this amount of drama that we have,” Alli declared.

Alli warns of lots of tears and tantrums

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has done a 180 from Season 1. The crew is rowdier, crazier, and so much hornier.

Only a handful of episodes into the new season and there has already been so much making out.

In a game of truth or dare, Alli kissed Sydney, and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux kissed Dani Soares. Plus, first-mate Gary King hooked up with Sydney, despite being more interested in Alli.

Oh yes, a love triangle with Alli, Gary, and Sydney has kicked off. The fallout will be must-see viewing for fans.

Alli Dore has made a pretty bold statement by saying Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 drama beats out any other Below Deck or Below Deck Mediterranean season. The words certainly give fans a good reason to keep watching, especially since Below Deck Season 8 was kind of a snoozefest.

Only time will tell if Alli is right about the drama. Diehard Below Deck and Below Deck Med fans aren’t yet convinced Below Deck Sailing Yacht can keep fans glued to the TV like the other two shows.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.