Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier reacts to Conrad Empson’s family photo with ironic observation

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier reacted to ex Conrad Empson’s family photo with an ironic observation that has fans laughing out loud.

Conrad and Hannah had a whirlwind yet rocky romance throughout Below Deck Med Season 3. The fling was so intense it started to affect their jobs. Hannah as a chief stew and Conrad as bosun. Captain Sandy Yawn had multiple stern talks with the two department heads.

Their age difference only added to the intensity of the boatmance. A fight over 50 euros put the final nail in the coffin for Hannah and Conrad, ending the romance.

They did hook up on the last night of the charter season. However, the trip they planned to Prague was off.

Hannah reacts to Conrad’s family photo

It has been nearly three years since Conrad and Hannah called it quits. They have moved on with their lives, personally and professionally.

Conrad’s recent family photo brought out a hilarious observation from fans but in the most positive manner.

Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared the picture, along with Conrad’s caption about his daughter’s smile. Hannah popped up in the comments section with an interesting reply.

“This was sent to me today. Her names Hannah – Hannah Roberts. That will literally be my name after the wedding,” the former chief stew shared.

Fans assume that Hannah was referring to the name of the little girl Conrad is holding and that she is his daughter. The bosun hasn’t commented on being a father or his relationship with the woman in the picture. Conrad merely made it clear the picture was a family photo.

Conrad and Hannah’s lives outside of yachting

Yachting life has become a thing of the past for both Hannah and Conrad.

The chief stew remains involved in the industry with her yachting school Ocean International Training Academy. Hannah recently shared she would return to the Below Deck franchise under one condition. The Australian native will only work with Captain Lee Rosbach.

Conrad shifted his focus from yachting to fitness. He launched Focus Fitness in May 2020. According to the company website, Focus Fitness is a “mobile app that gives you, the normal everyday person, access to your own, actual, real-life personal trainer at a fraction of the cost at your fingertips.”

Unlike Hannah, Conrad has chosen to live a life outside of the spotlight. Conrad has shared though he would be pop back into Below Deck Mediterranean for the money only if the timing is right, of course.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.