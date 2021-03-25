Below Deck Med alum blames Bravo show for not getting yachting jobs

Pete has a new career but its wasn’t his choice. Pic credit: Bravo

Pete Hunziker from Below Deck Mediterranean blames his stint on the Bravo show for not getting yachting jobs.

Last summer, Season 5 deckhand Peter Hunziker was fired by Bravo for posting a racist meme on social media. The season had just started airing when the network announced it was cutting ties with Pete.

Since filming was complete, Pete was edited out of the back half of the season. Below Deck Med fans even started playing a game Where’s Pete? on Twitter when he briefly and occasionally appeared in a scene. He was not invited to participate in the Season 5 virtual reunion either.

Thanks to his firing, Bravo scrambled to develop other storylines. It was clear from the few episodes Pete did appear in, his behavior and attitude were going to be hot topics.

Pete’s sweetie and sweetheart comments got the entire deck team lectured by Captain Sandy Yawn after Malia White ran and complained to her.

Almost a year after Pete’s high-profile firing, he has revealed that his yachting career is over.

Pete blames Below Deck Med for yachting retirement

In a recent Instagram story, Pete revealed that he has been shunned in the yachting industry because of what happened with Below Deck Mediterranean. The yachting community didn’t embrace him after his racist meme was made public and Bravo fired him.

“Well, I’ve been retired I guess a month now. Nobody’ll hire me since, you know, I’m fired on Below Deck and all that sh*t,” he shared.

Pete has remained friends with fellow deckhand and Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe.

Another Instagram story featured Pete working for Alex on a yacht. The two guys have spent a lot of time together in Florida after meeting on the Bravo show.

What is Pete doing now?

Since revealing yachting hasn’t worked out too well for him, Pete recently promoted his new gig. It involves two of his favorite things, being on a boat and drinking.

Pete’s current job is being a captain for Fort Lauderdale Pontoon Party Charters. Yes, the man who dubbed himself “Party Pete” truly now helps get the party started and keep it going too.

Pic credit: @PeterHunz/Instagram

The fired Bravo star also has his OnlyFans account to keep him busy and bring in some money. Plus, Pete’s all about fitness these days. His Instagram feed features a few photos of Pete showing off his physique and love of the gym.

A lot has changed for Pete Hunziker since he first signed on to be part of Below Deck Mediterranean. One thing hasn’t changed, though, and that’s Pete’s love of having a good time.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.