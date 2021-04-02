Captain Glenn Shephard dishes COVID-19 scare on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was almost shut down due to COVID-19. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has dished the COVID-19 scare on Below Deck Sailing Yacht that could have shut down Season 2.

There’s a reason that producers have dubbed Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 the miracle season. One day into charter number two, a guest became extremely sick and was running a fever.

The captain sprang into action, immediately banishing the guests to their cabins for safety reasons. Captain Glenn also wasted no time getting Parsifal III back to the dock. After a doctor administered COVID-19 tests for the guests, the group disembarked the luxury yacht to quarantine in a hotel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully the test came back negative, but the guests did not return per safety protocol.

COVID-19 scare was stressful for Captain Glenn

The entire COVID-19 scare was stressful, especially for Captain Glenn. Strict protocols were put in place to ensure the season could be filmed safely in Croatia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht was only a few days into filming, and a threat could have shut down the entire season.

“Here we are starting off, and we think, ‘Okay, this is going to work!’ Then, all of a sudden, that happens. If at any point, [the test] comes back positive, what does that mean because you have asymptomatic transmission?” Captain Glenn dished in an interview with Digital Spy.

The crew and captain were all caught off guard by the scare. After all, everyone involved with the show was in a bubble. Even guests quarantined for 14 days before their charter.

“We kinda knew it was a possibility, but I think we were taken off guard by the fact that it happened,” the captain said. “We didn’t expect that it would with all the precautions we were taking. At the time we found out someone was ill, we thought any one of us could have COVID. We didn’t know! But, all’s well that ends well.”

Captain Glenn knew the season could abruptly end

If a positive test had come back, Captain Glenn knew it would be a game-changer for the season. There was no way of knowing that filming would continue if crew and production had to quarantine for 14 days.

“I believe everyone would go straight into quarantine, and then you keep testing and figure out what your situation is,” Captain Glenn shared. “If you start to come back with a couple of positives tests, then it’s pretty sure it’s going to be the end of the season.”

The good news is that the test was negative, and an entire Below Deck Sailing Yacht season was captured by Bravo. Captain Glenn Shephard has teased a lot about Season 2 including an upcoming boat crash.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.