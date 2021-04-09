Things are heating up between Jean-Luc and Dani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, producers nearly missed Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani Soares sneaky kiss aboard the Parsifal III.

After a lot of flirting, Dani finally gave in to her physical attraction to Jean-Luc on the most recent episode of the Bravo show. Jean-Luc made it clear early on he was into Dani. However, their age difference was a factor for her.

Dani decided to ignore her concerns and have some fun with the deckhand. Viewers watched as the duo engaged in a couple of late-night kisses. It was easy to see that Jena-Luc and Dani were trying to be sneaky with their smooches.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One lip-lock session was ending just as the camera caught them. It turns out there’s a lot more to this story than fans know.

Why did Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers nearly miss the kiss?

Jean-Luc and Dani got cozy in the crew mess and the galley during their late-night shifts. The cameras almost did catch their frisky behavior.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producer Jill Goslicky has admitted the cameras don’t see everything.

“There are a lot of little moments like this that we maybe just miss. They’re just out of frame, and we rush to catch the last seconds of it,” Jill shared in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread.

The cameras did catch the crew mess kiss, even though Dani was hiding in the stairway. Jill also dished other moments that producers can easily miss.

“Cast members stealing kisses, for instance, we sometimes miss or don’t realize is happening until it’s at the tail end of the moment,” Jill expressed. “People falling or dropping things is also something we can’t predict, so sometimes we’re there, and we catch it, and sometimes we miss it and pick up during the aftermath.”

Do producers ask crew members to recreate missed moments?

The authenticity of all of the Below Deck franchises has been questions by fans over the years. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 took heat from fans regarding accusations the show was fake.

Below Deck came under fire by several guests claiming producers gave them certain guidance. Deckhand Rob Phillips called out producers too for sharing information with Izzy Wouters.

Despite all the allegations, all three shows have denied creating drama or being scripted. Jill spilled in the thread that includes missed moments.

“We never ask the cast member to recreate anything though, even if it was crucial and we missed it,” Jill shared.

Although cameras are all over Parsifal III, some moments like Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s crew mess kiss can be missed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.