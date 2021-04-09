Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow claps back at haters slamming him for crew tip

Barrie stands by the $15,000 tip he left Parsifal III crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow has clapped back at haters slamming him for crew tip.

There’s no question the Parsifal III crew had a challenging time with the nine guests, who were not pleased with the food.

Chef Natasha De Bourg struggled from day one, cooking individual meals for the group. The tension between chief stew Daisy Kelliher and Natasha didn’t help the service either.

It was a problematic charter, especially since the guests were highly demanding. Then again, the group did pay a pretty penny for the trip.

Barrie defends Below Deck Sailing Yacht tip

Fans watched as Captain Glenn Shephard told the crew Barrie left a $15,000 tip at the tension-filled tip meeting. The crew didn’t look pleased. After all, it was a four-day charter.

Social media blew up with fans expressing their disgust at the amount of the tip. The Drewitt-Barlow family can certainly afford a lot more.

The topic came up in one of Barrie’s Instagram posts promoting the family’s stint on the Bravo show. Barrie replied to several comments about the tip, making it clear the amount was based on service.

One comment stuck out, thanks to Barrie’s response. The user called out Barrie for the tip and suggested he buy each crew member a pair of shoes.

The remark kicked off a chain of replies with fans taking sides. The Barrie chimed in.

“If things would have been better, the tip would have been better! Maybe next time it will be, and I’ll leave more but right now when people all over the world have no money, no jobs, and no future, $15k is not something to look your nose down on! I wish someone would tip me that much Lol,” Barrie wrote.

Barrie reveals the final straw with service

On the last day of the charter, it was not only Tony Drewitt-Barlow’s birthday, but Barrie proposed to his fiancé, Scott. Natasha promised a spread of desserts, including two cakes, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and cotton candy for the kids.

The night of the party, it was revealed the two cakes were bought, and Natasha couldn’t be bothered with the cotton candy. Barrie made it known on the show that he was disappointed the group did not get what was promised to them.

One user brought up the store-bought cakes, which it turns out was the final straw for the primary guest.

“That was the “icing on the cake” for me! Walmart cakes!! h**l know!!” Barrie replied.

Whether fans love or hate them, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his family made quite an impression on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The tipping issue is not the first time Barrie has spoken out in defense of his family. Barrie blasted Daisy for making up lies and sharing false stories while googling the group.

What did you think of Barrie’s tip and response to it?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo