Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher defends calling out Gary King at tip meeting, Alli Dore stands by her

Daisy has no regrets about speaking her mind at Parsifal III tip meeting. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher has defended calling out Gary King at the tip meeting, and Alli Dore stands by her friend.

Daisy didn’t hesitate at the tip meeting to bring up issues with the deck team. She accused them of not helping with a nine guest charter. Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his group presented a lot of challenges for the entire Parsifal III crew.

The service was lacking all around, and chef Natasha De Bourg struggled with the food. There’s no question it wasn’t the crew’s best charter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daisy defends calling out Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

However, Daisy has no qualms about the tip meeting. She shed more light on the intense topic in an Instagram Live with deckhand Sydney Zaruba.

“We were completely not with it. I know for the interior, I was massively thrown off,” Daisy stated. “There was a lot of drink orders, for our department anyway, a lot of it was like crystal glasses. When the whole tip meeting happened, what people don’t see is that we were going through so many glasses. So, I’m like, ‘I need help with glasses. I’m gonna pass out. Like, we don’t have enough glasses.'”

The chief stew also spoke out about the tip meeting in an Instagram story. Daisy simply shared examples of tasks she has done that are not part of her job description. She explained that helping out and being a team player is part of her job description.

Alli takes Daisy’s side

Not long after Daisy posted her story on Instagram, Alli replied with her thoughts via Instagram Stories and totally had her friend’s back.

“Amen to that Daisy. As a deckhand that moved to the interior I feel I can have understanding on both sides. This and I 10000% back Daisy on this statement. We are a team it is never a matter of departments vs. departments,” Alli wrote in response to Daisy’s message.

Both Instagram stories were captured by The Daily Dish.

It’s no surprise that Alli sided with Daisy. The two ladies and second stew Dani Soares chatted about the meeting in a guest cabin after everything went down.

Dani and Alli agreed with Daisy, especially when it came to Gary and chief engineer Colin Macrae who gave the chief stew push back.

The drama continues between the interior and exterior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Along with Daisy Kelliher calling out first-mate Gary King for not helping out, a love triangle between the two departments is blooming.

Are you Team Daisy or Team Gary?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.