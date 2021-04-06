Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux spills the tea on Dani Soares botamance

Dani and Jean-Luc have shared several smooches so far on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux has spilled the tea on Dani Soares botamance.

Despite their height difference and concerns over their age on her part, Dani finally gave into having fun with Jean-Luc on Parsifal III. They engaged in a few stolen kisses on the most recent episode of the Bravo show, giving viewers another fling to focus on this season.

Let’s be honest the love triangle of Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Alli Dore is already feeling played out, and the seasons not even half over.

What did Jean-Luc say about Dani?

Jean-Luc was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, alongside chief stew Daisy Kelliher. The host didn’t waste any time getting the dirt from Jean-Luc regarding his feelings for Dani.

Andy bluntly asked what it was about Dani that Jean-Luc found most attractive when they first met.

“The very first thing off the bat was her accent. I’ve always been a fan of accents. Hers was mysterious and peculiar to me because I’ve never heard it before,” Jean-Luc gushed. “And just her personality and how she never really caused any drama. She just stuck to her work and was good at it, too.”

The deckhand blushed over kissing Dani but did admit it was good. Jean-Luc shared he’s not opposed to locking lips with her again. He did tease there is more to come from him and Dani playing tonsil hockey.

Another thing Jean-Luc liked about Dani was her tattoos.

“I’m a fan of anyone’s tattoos. Tattoos are a form of expression on someone’s body. I have quite a bit of tattoos,” Jean-Luc explained. “So yeah, that definitely piqued my interest.”

Jean Luc talks height advantages

It’s pretty obvious Jean-Luc, who is 6 foot 9 inches tall, towers over Dani, who is 5 foot 3 inches. She was even standing on a step at one point during their kissing session.

Jean-Luc told Andy his height has advantages saying, “it’s a little more fun, and I guess you could say physical” The look on his face said it all too. Jean Luc was grinning from ear to ear as he talked about it.

There’s no question a physical attraction keeps brewing between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux.

Even during his WWHL appearance, Jean-Luc came across as still smitten with the stew. Jean-Luc has no problems dating an older lady.

As for how long this boatmance will last, all bets are on them making it through Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and that’s pretty much it. At least they will be cute to watch for the remainder of the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.