Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the deckhand, and will he last all season?

Jean-Luc has made quite the impression on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has fans wondering who the deckhand is and if he will last all season.

There’s no question Jean-Luc made quite the impression from the second he walked onto Parsifal III towering over Captain Glenn Shepard. At nearly 7 feet tall, Jean-Luc has dubbed himself “tallest deckhand in yachting.”

Jean-Luc doesn’t fit in his bunk due to his height, making it challenging for the deckhand to sleep. The lack of shut-eye has impacted Jean-Luc’s work, and it’s beginning to become an issue for first-mate Gary King.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what else there is to know about the hunky yachtie besides his height.

Who is Jean-Luc on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

There’s not a lot known about Jean-Luc. His Bravo bio merely talks about height. Although he’s on Instagram, Jean-Luc only has his Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint listed in his bio.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Jean-Luc’s Instagram feed consists primarily of him traveling or working out. He’s not very active on the social media platform, though, only recently becoming more active because of the yachting show.

Yes, it appears the deckhand has worked hard to keep details about his life private, other than being on a reality TV show, of course.

A couple of details about Jean-Luc have emerged since the sailing show debuted. Jean-Luc’s single like pretty much the rest of the crew. Chief engineer Colin Macrae’s the only crew member that’s in a relationship.

Another tidbit is that he gets “wasted,” according to Colin. Jean-Luc was really drunk the first crew night off, but so was the rest of the Parsifal III group.

Will Jean-Luc last the entire season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The tension between Jean-Luc and Gary appears to get stronger each episode.

Jean-Luc’s making a lot of mistakes that are making Gary angry. The deckhand isn’t finishing Gary’s nightly to-do lists and messed up throwing the lines.

Gary’s quickly losing patience with Jean-Luc, especially after the latter didn’t want to switch cabins because it meant bunking with Captain Glenn. The drama has social media buzzing that Jean-Luc might not make it to the end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

So far, it doesn’t seem like he’s that good at his job. Jean-Luc’s kind of giving off Parker McCown from Season 1 vibes, but with a worse attitude.

All signs point to rough seas for Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. If he doesn’t shape up soon, there’s a good chance Gary and Captain Glenn could give him the boot.

Do you think Jean-Luc will survive the season?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.