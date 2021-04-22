Below Deck franchise to expand with more spin-offs in the works – Here’s what we know so far

Below Deck is becoming The Real Housewives of the yachting world with multiple spin-offs in the works Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck franchise is set to expand with more spin-offs in the works, but the new shows might not be on Bravo.

Rumors have been swirling for months now that the hit yachting franchise was once again expanding. The Below Deck franchise currently features the original Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Galley Talk is another spin-off that focuses on former crew members giving commentary on the latest season. It debuted this year, concentrating on Below Deck Season 8 episodes.

Bravo has carved out Monday rights for Below Deck. One installment of the franchise is airing throughout the year, so fans know exactly when to watch.

The success of the yachting show is proving the franchise is a moneymaker, and now at least two new spin-offs are in the works.

Below Deck Iceland and Below Deck Australia

Deadline was first to confirm Below Deck Iceland and Below Deck Australia will soon be added to the Below Deck family.

The news about Below Deck Iceland was not surprising. A casting call earlier this year for charter guests interested in cold waters got the rumor mill buzzing that the franchise was expanding.

Since all the current Below Deck shows focus on warm waters, the cold adds a new element and twist to the series. Warner Bros-owned Shed Media is developing the Iceland version.

Below Deck Australia is being developed by 51 Minds, the production company behind all three of the existing Below Deck installments. 51 Minds confirmed the news on their Instagram and immediately got fans asking if Hannah Ferrier would lead the Australia spin-off.

Several former crew members featured in the Below Deck series have been from Australia. Even if Hannah doesn’t appear on the show, it’s a safe bet Season 1 will have one or two familiar faces.

What about Crew House spin-off?

Last year a casting call got the rumor mill buzzing that a Below Deck spin-off focusing on a different side of yachting was in the works. The other side of yachting is where crew members live together and prepare yachts for the next charter season.

Below Deck alum, EJ Jansen hinted that the show was definitely a go and that some footage had already been shot in an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

There has been no additional information on the Crew House spin-off. However, Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted, Documentary & Lifestyle at Bravo, teased to Deadline that the possibilities to add to the Below Deck franchise are endless and more spin-offs will be coming.

Rod also made it clear that not all Below Deck spin-offs may end up on Bravo. There is always the chance one will end up on a different NBCU platform such as Peacock, just like The Real Housewives of Miami reboot.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.