Below Deck Australia: Is the new Below Deck spin-off already filming?

Weeks after it was confirmed that Below Deck was adding Below Deck Australia to the hit Bravo franchise, all signs point to the show currently filming.

Last month news broke that Below Deck franchise was expanding with Below Deck Australia and Below Deck Norway being thrown into the mix.

There was some confusion at first over the Below Deck cold water version. It was initially reported the show would take place in Iceland, which was inaccurate.

Is Below Deck Australia already filming?

According to the Australian media outlet TV Tonight, Below Deck Australia was slated to begin filming in April. The location will be The Whitsundays, which is a cluster of islands located between Queensland, Australia, and the Great Barrier Reef.

If that were the case, then the show would be a couple of weeks into filming. Based on the shooting schedule for the Below Deck franchise, filming will last six weeks and would wrap up in June.

Thanks to the Instagram account @sodramaticpodcast, there is further confirmation Below Deck Australia is filming.

“BREAKING! A source tells So Dramatic! that there is an Australian version of Below Deck currently being filmed in Airlie Beach, Queensland,” the account captioned a couple of photos of the show filming.

Adding more fuel to the fire was Below Deck Season 8 alum Ashling Lorger’s response to the post. The former stew wrote, “I guess we will just have to wait and find out.”

There’s even more great news for fans. Since it appears Below Deck Australia is filming now, the new spin-off may hit the airwaves in 2021.

Bravo has not commented on the production schedule or series premiere for Below Deck Norway and Below Deck Australia. The network has also not confirmed the shows will air on Bravo. One or both could end up on another NBC Universal network or Peacock streaming service.

Will Below Deck alums appear on Below Deck Australia?

Several crew members from Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have been from Australia.

Most notably, former Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Although fans hope she will help launch the new series, it’s unlikely since she is a new mother and planning a wedding.

Ashling certainly has piqued fans’ curiosity that she’s involved in the spin-off. Francesca Rubi could be on board too, especially if Ashling is involved. Ash and Chess are good friends after all.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alli Dore and Below Deck Season 8 alum Izzy Wouters, are also possible alum that could kick off Below Deck Australia.

Then again, the spin-off could decide to start with a clean slate and bring in entirely new crew members.

Is there a former crew member you would like to see on Below Deck Australia?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.