Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore spills the tea on Dani Soares hookup

Alli had no problem dishing her friendship and hookup with Dani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore has spilled the tea on hooking up with Dani Soares on the hit Bravo show.

Viewers saw Dani and Alli kissing on the bed and then Alli taking off Dani’s dress in the master cabin on Parsifal III. However, as Gary King and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux eavesdropped, it became pretty clear a lot more was going down in the cabin than kissing.

Last week Dani and Alli opened up about the online hate they endure after their hookup played out onscreen. Now Alli is sharing what really went down between her and Dani in the master cabin.

What did Alli say about her hookup with Dani?

Alli appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Thanks to a fan question, Alli was asked why she went off to the guest cabin with Dani and if they did, in fact, hook up.

“Look, I was just going with the flow,” Alli expressed. “I’m a pretty open person, and I enjoy life experiences. And when Dani took my hand, she’s sexy, so why am I not gonna go down to the master cabin with her? And yes, we hooked up, so whatever you define as a hookup.”

The answer earned Alli applause from Andy and praise from her co-guest on WWHL, Lala Kent, who said, “She’s fun.”

No, the third stew didn’t go into details regarding the tryst.

Fans can expect this hot topic to be addressed at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Perhaps Dani and Alli will be willing to share more details with fans at that time.

Alli gushes over pregnant Dani

It’s no secret that Alli and Dani have remained close friends since filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They have each revealed their bond has only grown since the Bravo show ended.

Andy wasted no time asking Alli what she thought about Dani’s pregnancy.

“I’ve known for a while, actually. Dani and I speak nearly every day, so I’ve known for quite a few months that she’s pregnant. And I was absolutely elated for her. I mean, doing it on her own, she’s the bravest woman in the world,” Alli expressed.

Dani and Alli, along with pal Daisy Kelliher, host an Instagram Live video chat to discuss each episode. They have yet to discuss Dani’s pregnancy yet, but the subject should be addressed in due time. Other than Dani’s baby, no topic is off-limits during the ladies’ chat.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.