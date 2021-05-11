Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore spills the tea on Dani Soares hookup


Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveals what really happened with Dani Soares in the master cabin.
Alli had no problem dishing her friendship and hookup with Dani on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore has spilled the tea on hooking up with Dani Soares on the hit Bravo show.

Viewers saw Dani and Alli kissing on the bed and then Alli taking off Dani’s dress in the master cabin on Parsifal III. However, as Gary King and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux eavesdropped, it became pretty clear a lot more was going down in the cabin than kissing.

Last week Dani and Alli opened up about the online hate they endure after their hookup played out onscreen. Now Alli is sharing what really went down between her and Dani in the master cabin.

What did Alli say about her hookup with Dani?

Alli appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Thanks to a fan question, Alli was asked why she went off to the guest cabin with Dani and if they did, in fact, hook up.

monsterscriticsreality

714 1,220

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that ...

View

May 11

5 1
Open
"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia!⁠ ⁠ In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."⁠ ⁠ And to clarify whether she had anything to do with Falynn's divorce, she continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."⁠ ⁠ More details of the jaw-dropping news at our #linkinbio, including whether Porsha and Falynn are friends, whether Dennis approves, and if Simon has already proposed!⁠ ⁠ (📸: Instagram/Porsha Williams)⁠ -----------⁠ #porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠

"Crazy in love"! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams just revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia!⁠

In her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."⁠

And to clarify whether she had anything to do with Falynn's divorce, she continued, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."⁠

More details of the jaw-dropping news at our #linkinbio, including whether Porsha and Falynn are friends, whether Dennis approves, and if Simon has already proposed!⁠

(📸: Instagram/Porsha Williams)⁠
-----------⁠
#porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠ ...

5 1

“Look, I was just going with the flow,” Alli expressed. “I’m a pretty open person, and I enjoy life experiences. And when Dani took my hand, she’s sexy, so why am I not gonna go down to the master cabin with her? And yes, we hooked up, so whatever you define as a hookup.”

The answer earned Alli applause from Andy and praise from her co-guest on WWHL, Lala Kent, who said, “She’s fun.”

No, the third stew didn’t go into details regarding the tryst.

Fans can expect this hot topic to be addressed at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Perhaps Dani and Alli will be willing to share more details with fans at that time.

Alli gushes over pregnant Dani

It’s no secret that Alli and Dani have remained close friends since filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They have each revealed their bond has only grown since the Bravo show ended.

Andy wasted no time asking Alli what she thought about Dani’s pregnancy.

“I’ve known for a while, actually. Dani and I speak nearly every day, so I’ve known for quite a few months that she’s pregnant. And I was absolutely elated for her. I mean, doing it on her own, she’s the bravest woman in the world,” Alli expressed.

Dani and Alli, along with pal Daisy Kelliher, host an Instagram Live video chat to discuss each episode. They have yet to discuss Dani’s pregnancy yet, but the subject should be addressed in due time. Other than Dani’s baby, no topic is off-limits during the ladies’ chat.

Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has opened up about her hookup with fellow stew Dani Soares, and no, she doesn’t regret it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x