Andy Cohen teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, wants fan questions


Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion is in the works.
Andy Cohen asks fans what they want to see from Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen has teased the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion by asking fans for their most burning questions.

There are only six episodes left in the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which means one of two things.

One, a tell-all reunion where fans hopefully learn the answer to questions like is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux the father of Dani Soares’ baby. The second is news about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 should drop any day now.

Oh yes, there’s lots for fans to look forward to in the next few weeks on the Below Deck front.

Andy Cohen teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

The end of any season in the Below Deck franchise is usually marked with a reunion special hosted by none other than the face of Bravo, Andy Cohen.

Although it seems like a reunion would be a given at this point in the Bravo franchise’s history, that’s not always the case. Season 4 of both Below Deck and Below Deck Med didn’t have reunion shows for various reasons.

Thanks to a Facebook post from the Watch What Happens Lives host, fans know a reunion likely is coming. Andy didn’t confirm the reunion; he asked if there was one, what questions do fans have for the Parsifal III crew.

Andy Cohen Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion news.
Pic credit: @AndyCohen/Facebook

The good news is that Andy wouldn’t ask for what they want to know if a reunion was not in the works. It also debunks a Reddit claim that the reunion had been filmed, and Jean-Luc didn’t show up because of issues with pregnant Dani.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion air?

Based on the number of episodes left in Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the finale should air on Monday, June 14. The reunion then should air the following Monday, June 21.

There’s a slim chance the Parsifal III crew get-together will occur in person, but it’s more likely the event will take place virtually. The format makes it easier for the entire cast to be involved since everyone is scattered worldwide.

Dani is also close to her due date. So if she is to be involved, it will need to be virtual, or at the very least, Dani will need to attend via video chat.

A virtual reunion isn’t as rewarding for fans, but it still gets the job done. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 virtual reunions were explosive. Below Deck Season 8 was a snooze fest, but the season was pretty much a bore too.

Are you excited about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

