Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares pregnant: Is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux Dani’s baby daddy?

Dani confirmed over the weekend she is expecting her first child. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares is pregnant, and fans think deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is Dani’s baby daddy.

Jean-Luc and Dani’s romance has been heating up on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. After lots of flirting and a kiss while playing truth or dare, Dani finally gave in to her attraction to the deckhand.

Dani recently opened up about the boatmance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside chef Natasha de Bourg. Jean-Luc also dished his relationship with the stew when he appeared on WWHL too.

Now it seems both of them were hiding a pretty big secret, or at the very least, Dani was keeping some bombshell news quiet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares pregnant

Thanks to a Reddit thread rumors, Dani was pregnant had been circulating for a couple of weeks. In recent interviews, Dani was only featured from her shoulders up, adding fuel to the baby rumor fire.

Over the weekend, Dani used Instagram to share the news she is pregnant with her first child. Dani included a picture of her baby bump and included the caption, “It’s just you and I little baby.”

The comments section was immediately flooded with love and congrats from the Below Deck family. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier can’t wait for playdates with their two precious angels.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Alli Dore and Natasha both reminded Dani that they will always be there to support her.

Pic credit: @iamdanisoares/Instagram

Is Jean-Luc Dani’s baby daddy?

Dani did not give any details about her pregnancy in the Instagram post. However, the rumor mill is buzzing the father of Dani’s baby is Jean-Luc.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 started filming last August and was in production for six weeks. Depending on how far along Dani is, Jean-Luc could very well be the father.

Dani looks like she could be in her third trimester, but all women carry differently when pregnant.

The same Reddit thread revealing Dani’s pregnancy also claims Jean-Luc is the baby daddy but wants nothing to do with her or the baby. Again, that’s simply what was shared on the thread. Nothing is confirmed.

What is a fact is that Jean-Luc does not follow Dani on social media. He also doesn’t tag her in social media posts but does the rest of the Season 2 crew members.

A sneak peek at the mid-season trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 does show Dani Soares announcing to an uncomfortable-looking Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, “If I get pregnant, that’s God’s will!”

Perhaps that’s a sign Dani is pregnant with a Below Deck Sailing Yacht baby. The little one would be the first baby in the Below Deck franchise born to two crew members that hooked up while filming the yachting show.

What are your thoughts on Dani’s pregnancy and Jean-Luc maybe being the father?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.