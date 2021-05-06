Pregnant Dani Soares dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members reaction to baby news

Dani gushes over the support she has received from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht pals. Pic credit: @DaisyKelliher/Instagram

Pregnant Dani Soares dished her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members’ reaction to her baby news.

Two weeks after Dani confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first child, the second stew has opened up about the support she has received from her Parsifal III pals. Despite all the crazy drama that has played out onscreen, most crew members remain a tight-knit group.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members react to Dani’s pregnancy news

Although Dani has kept the identity of her baby’s father a secret, she has been open regarding several aspects of her pregnancy.

She is embarking on a new chapter in her life, personally and professionally. Dani is saying goodbye to yachting and hello to nursing.

The second stew has also revealed just how supportive her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members have been since she told them she’s pregnant.

“Everybody’s so supportive,” Dani shared with Us Weekly. “Alli Dore’s in Australia, and she was like, ‘My parents said they can come to their farm if you need some support, and you can stay here with us, and they’ll be the grandparents!'”

Dani expressed that chef Natasha De Bourg has been “amazing.” Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has been there for Dani throughout her pregnancy. Fans know that Alli, Dani, and Daisy are incredibly close. The three even do a weekly Instagram video chat, Pita Party, to discuss the most recent episode of the Bravo sailing show.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, and Sydney Zaruba have also shown their support for Dani. She admitted they have all been “really lovely.”

The only two people Dani didn’t mention were Gary King and rumored baby daddy Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

Hannah Ferrier gives Dani advice motherhood

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has also reached out to Dani to offer advice and support. It turns out Hannah doesn’t live too far from Dani in Australia. Fans can expect to see some playdates with their little ones in the future.

“She’s absolutely lovely. Her daughter is so gorgeous. She hasn’t seen me at the moment, but as soon as she’s back, we’re definitely going to meet up,” Dani spilled. “As soon as my baby’s here as well, we got to make sure they’re friends, and they hang out together.”

Dani Soares is grateful for all the love and support from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht family, but they don’t know if she is having a boy or girl. The second stew spilled that she is keeping the gender, baby name, and due date private.

Since the Bravo personality is in her third trimester, those questioned will be answered soon. As for whether or not Jean-Luc is the baby’s father, fans could be waiting a long time for that news.

Perhaps the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will feature the big reveal. Fans know Andy Cohen will certainly want the low down on the hot topic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.