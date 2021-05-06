Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher speaks out about her reputation and the label she hates to hear

Daisy has earned a label on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 that doesn’t depict the real her. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher is speaking out about her reputation and the label she hates to hear.

The chief has earned a label on the Bravo show that doesn’t sit too well with her. Now Daisy is setting the record straight and standing up for her actions that caused crew clashes on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Daisy claps back at being labeled a b**ch by crew members

In the mid-season trailer, Daisy is featured expressing her frustration over being made out to be a b**ch all the time. Daisy recently opened up about earning that label simply because of her desire to do a good job as a chief stew.

“I don’t want to be labeled like, a b**ch just because I take my job seriously and just because I’m trying to get something done. It’s so easy for people to be like, ‘Oh, well, she’s just super uptight and b**chy,” Daisy shared with E! News.

The Ireland native knows she has a strong personality, which caused drama while filming the yachting show.

However, Daisy won’t ever apologize for standing her ground when it comes to her job. She also reminded fans that just because a woman is assertive and won’t be pushed around doesn’t make that person a b**ch.

Daisy spilled that having earned that label bothers her in her everyday life. After all, it’s her reputation on the line, and the label is not an accurate representation of the Irish beauty.

Explaining her clashes with Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members

Fans have watched as Daisy clash with first mate Gary King and chef Natasha De Bourg. The three crew members have strong personalities, which played a huge part in their communication and fights.

“I think sometimes with me people misinterpret kind of you know, me taking my job seriously and delegating and wanting it done properly, they misinterpret that for maybe me being bitchy or maybe being too assertive,” Daisy spilled. “But that’s definitely not it. And I think with Gary and Natasha, I think that’s the way they interpreted my management style.”

The more that Daisy felt like Gary and Natasha were slacking on the job, the more intrusive Daisy was because getting the job done mattered to the chief stew. She thinks that Natasha and Gary both struggled with that aspect of Daisy’s personality.

Daisy Kelliher tried to create a nice working environment for the crew on Parsifal III. Unfortunately, her actions resulted in Daisy being labeled a boss b**ch, and she wants fans to know that is not who she is at all.

There’s so much more to come in terms of crew clashes as the second half of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 plays out onscreen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.