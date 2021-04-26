Below Deck Sailing Yacht mid-season trailer teases drama-filled charters, more crew antics, and a boat crash

Below Deck Season 2 is half over but there is so much more juicy entertainment to come. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht mid-season trailer teases more drama-filled charters, crew antics, and a boat crash that viewers have been waiting to see all of Season 2.

Bravo has given fans a glimpse of what is to come, and in true fashion, the network is saving the best for last. The trailer does feature some shocking moments, like a guest calling out Colin Macrae and Gary King for talking trash.

However, there’s also more of the same when it comes to the crew tension, blowups, hookups, and antics.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The guests bring drunken drama

It wouldn’t be a Below Deck installment if the charters weren’t filled with drunk guests and drama.

One group of women get into a yelling match at the dinner table. The charter guests appear to be the same ones Gary and Colin deemed were going to be a “pain in the a**.”

Another group of guests are fellow yachties, which doesn’t please Daisy Kelliher and worries Captain Glenn just a little bit. The captain doesn’t want a 16-person orgy onboard the Parsifal III.

The only thing that seems to please the guests is the sailing, and viewers can expect a lot of it moving forward.

Crew tension, fights, blowups, and shocking revelations

Fans know the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew has been all about partying, getting drunk, and hooking up. Nothing changes for the remainder of the season, either.

Dani Soares and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux’s romance heats up. She even jokes if she gets pregnant, “it’s God’s will.” The comment has a whole new meaning since Dani revealed that she is expecting her first child over the weekend.

Plus, Gary focuses all of his attention on Alli Dore, much to the dismay of deckhand Sydney Zaruba, who is still into him. The tension between Sydney, Gary, and Alli hits an all-time high resulting in several yelling matches.

Another OMG moment in the romance department includes Dani and Alli making out in a guest cabin while Jean-Luc and Gary listen outside the door. Yes, a new quadrangle boatmance is born, at least for one night.

Daisy gets fed up with always being referred to as the b***h of the group. Chef Natasha de Bourg faces more struggles in the galley, with Captain Glenn having to get involved at one point.

Last but not least, it’s the boat crash fans have been waiting for all season. The Parsifal III smashes into a dock after several issues arise during the docking process.

There are still a lot of jaw-dropping moments to come that will keep fans talking about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 even after it’s over.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.