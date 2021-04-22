Chef Natasha de Bourg reveals what she learned about herself from watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Natasha think she needs to be less defensive after watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Chef Natasha de Bourg has revealed what she learned about herself from watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

It’s always interesting for fans to hear what cast members think when watching themselves on television. Some walk away with great lessons, while others play the blame game and take no responsibility for their actions.

Natasha falls into the group of learning from watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

What has Natasha learned from watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natasha took accountability for her behavior. Natasha admitted that watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht helped her realize she needs to be less defensive.

“I’m seeing more from the show, so I’m stepping back from myself and looking at myself. I think I’m a bit much. I’m a bit sassy, but I think it’s good to reflect. And I appreciate seeing that,” the chef said. “In life, I’m very sensitive, and that’s because of my upbringing. But it took Bravo for me to actually see myself and want to change that defensiveness because it’s not nice all the time.”

Natasha had no problem owning up because she should have listened to Daisy Kelliher’s constructive criticism more. Andy asked if Natasha regretted how she reacted to Daisy’s comments about breakfast, especially the two egg debacles.

“The guest is always right. I should have listened to Daisy,” Natasha expressed.

Yes, Natasha is not only changing her tune about herself but also the chief stew.

What else did Natasha say about Daisy?

They butted heads on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but Daisy and Natasha have developed a close-knit friendship since filming ended.

Andy played a game with Natasha to get the low down on what she thought about Daisy these days. Natasha took back her initial claims that Daisy makes Dani Soares do the chief stew’s job.

“Now that I’m more into the show so I can kind of like take back my statement. I see what she’s doing more, so I wouldn’t actually change anything she’s doing,’ the chef shared.

Natasha previously explained that she and Daisy are strong, opinionated women, and they occasionally clash. However, Natasha loves Daisy as a person. Fans, though, won’t see much of their close friendship on the show.

The tension between chief stew Daisy Kelliher and chef Natasha de Bourg on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is real. It also taught Natasha a valuable lesson about herself as she watches the drama play out onscreen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.