Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares and Natasha De Bourg call Sydney Zaruba ‘arrogant and cocky’

Natasha and Dani are not happy with the way Sydney acted on Below Deck Sailing Yacht/ Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 stars Dani Soares and Natasha De Bourg dissed Sydney Zaruba after last night’s episode calling the deckhand arrogant and cocky.

Fans have deemed Sydney’s behavior as cringeworthy all season. However, watching her tell Daisy Kelliher she was a better catch than Alli Dore went too far. Yes, Sydney was that girl listing off all the physical characteristics and more than made her suited for Gary King, not Alli.

Fans have called out Sydney for chasing Gary, even though he’s repeatedly said he’s not into her. The most recent episode didn’t help Sydney earn any points with viewers either.

Dani and Natasha call out Sydney’s behavior

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natasha and Dani talked all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Andy had the two ladies play a game where they had to say one thing that annoyed them about each crew member.

Although they had different perspectives on a couple of the crew members, they were both on the same page regarding Sydney.

“I just think she thinks she’s better than everyone. It’s sad. For me, looking at the show, it’s sad to see that because I think we all had beautiful girls on the show,” Natasha shared. “I just think it’s unfair to think that you’re better than somebody else. It’s one of my pet peeves.”

Dani echoed what the chef said but added her insight too.

“Yeah, I came up with the exact same thing. Just a bit too cocky and arrogant,” the stew responded.

Despite their thoughts on Sydney, it does appear that at least Dani remains friendly with her. Sydney recently posted a picture of them together on Instagram, and Dani replied in the comments section,” Love this.”

What did Dani and Natasha say about the rest of the crew?

The game on WWHL was a little awkward, but Dani and Natasha just went with it.

Gary was deemed a complainer and also arrogant. When it came to Alli, Natasha didn’t have a bad thing to say, while Dani just commented on her being slow at her job at the start of the season.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux needs to work on being a team player and bonding with the crew. They both agreed Daisy needs to change her communication style.

Neither Colin Macrae nor Captain Glenn Shephard was on Andy’s list for the game. Is there really anything bad to say about either one of those guys?

Natasha De Bourg and Dani Soares have made it clear that Sydney Zaruba’s arrogance and cockiness is one of their pet peeves.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.