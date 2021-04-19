Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin Macrae splits from girlfriend Martina Alvarez

Colin got real about his new relationship status on his YouTube channel. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin Macrae has revealed he split from long-time girlfriend, Martina Alvarez.

The Season 2 chief engineer was the only crew member in a relationship. Colin happily spoke about his girlfriend on the Bravo show while also sitting back and watching all the crew romantic drama go down on Parsifal III.

Fans watched as Colin laughed as Gary King found himself the object of Sydney Zaruba’s affection after Gary hooked up with her on night one. Even Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Dani Soares boatmance entertained Colin.

The season is only half over, but Colin has remained faithful to Martina while on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sadly, Colin and Martina’s romance wasn’t built to last. They have called it quits.

Colin and Martina break up

In an Instagram post, Colin shared the news with fans that he is now single after splitting with Martina a couple of months ago.

“So, a couple of months ago, @oceanomartina and I decided to go our separate ways. It was an extremely eventful year, with the boat breaking, getting struck by lightning, a pandemic, lost a dog, and me doing a reality TV show, and I will always have amazing memories of how she supported me and loved me throughout all of this,” Colin shared in his lengthy message.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star admitted he and Martina were trying to keep the details surrounding the breakup private. However, Colin did elaborate more on the split in a video on his YouTube channel.

Colin reminded fans not to be sad when things are over but be glad they happened. He admitted that’s how he feels about his time with Martina, referring to her as an amazing woman.

Martina and Colin tried to make it work

True to his word, Colin did use his YouTube channel to share more about his relationship and split from Martina. The chief engineer revealed their romance started shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Colin spilled relationships on any type of boat are heightened because of the close quarters. There’s nowhere to escape when conflict arises, which makes a relationship difficult.

“We tried. We really really tried. We tried all sorts of things to try and make it work, and it didn’t. It just wasn’t going to work out in the long-term. I think we both now accepted the fact that it was the right decision,” Colin expressed in the video.

The Bravo personality took responsibility for the part he played in the demise of the relationship. Colin has a lot of projects with boats and focusing on building his YouTube channel. He’s a busy guy, and it took a toll on the couple.

Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht admitted his time on the show was challenging for his relationship with Martina Alvarez. Although he was faithful the entire time, Colin shared the environment was not conducive for a long-distance romance.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.