Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King reflects on Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba love triangle drama

Gary has his hands full trying to get close to Alli and keep Sydney at arms length. Pic credit: Bravo

Gary King reflects on his Below Deck Sailing Yacht love triangle drama with Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The first mate found himself in a bit of a pickle after getting drunk and hooking up with deckhand Sydney. Their one-night stand happened after the crew had a drunken hot tub hang out on Parsifal III.

Thanks to COVID-19 protocols, the crew can’t leave the sailing yacht for a night on the town.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gary did tell Sydney their fling was only a night-night stand while hooking up in a guest cabin. However, she doesn’t see it that way and has developed feelings for him.

The situation has impacted Gary’s ability to get close to Alli, who likes him too. Alli even joked she was in the “weirdest throuple” and has also spilled her thoughts on the love triangle she never expected to happen.

Does Gary regret his one-night stand with Sydney?

In an interview with E! News, Gary reflected on his hook-up with Sydney. Gary thought he made his intentions clear and admitted he was wrong for having sex with her.

“I feel like I did make my intentions clear to Sydney. Maybe I should’ve been more thorough with her or told her a bit straighter. I shot myself in the foot by hooking up with her.”

It’s not that the Bravo personality doesn’t like Sydney. He does. Gary thinks she’s a cool chick and didn’t want to hurt her feelings or be a jerk. He feels maybe that’s one of the reasons she kept trying to hook up with him again because he was nice, not rude.

Although Gary definitely feels his one-night stand with Sydney was a mistake, he doesn’t regret it.

“I don’t have any regrets about it. I mean, that’s unfair to say,” Gary expressed. “I don’t think I would’ve ever done it if I had regrets about it. I’ve got strong enough willpower to know whether I want to do something or not, regardless if alcohol is involved or not.”

Fans may not agree with Gary saying he has willpower. The first mate hasn’t shown a lot of it yet. Some viewers are even comparing him to Ashton Pienaar.

How does Gary feel about Alli?

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gary admitted he really wanted to hook up with Alli that first night. Alli’s the one Gary wanted to get to know from day one. Yes, he did genuinely like Alli.

“Yes, I did like Alli. She made me laugh. We got along well, and, at the end of the day, I was like, ‘OK, well, if this is gonna work, let me try,'” Gary explained.

The love triangle between Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore will get a lot worse before it gets better on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Are you invested or over the drama with Sydney, Alli, and Gary?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c.