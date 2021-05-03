Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow may have revealed Dani Soares’ baby daddy

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow may have let the cat out of the bag in regards to who the father of Dani’s baby is Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Dani Soares may have wanted to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret, but it seems that charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow let the cat out of the bag.

Barrie uploaded an Instagram video that captured a family dinner outing. He supposedly ran into and invited Chef Natasha de Bourg, which is surprising considering how much they clashed on the show.

During the dinner, Barrie asked his daughter Saffron Drewitt-Barlow who her least favorite Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member was.

“I don’t know, probably like J.L [Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux]?” she replied.

“Awe, he was nice,” Drewitt-Barlow replied. “I liked ‘daddy longlegs.’”

“He didn’t want to interact with anyone,” Saffron said of the reasoning behind her decision.

This is when Barrie dropped the big bomb of how Dani got pregnant, or at least how he thought she got pregnant.

“Well that was because he was too busy getting the other one pregnant,” he said.

After a moment of uncomfortable silence, he continued, “I mean he’s only 24 and he’s gonna be a daddy.”

While it’s unclear if Barrie knows this for certain, it’s likely that he could considering he has an in with the show.

Barrie gets called out for revealing Dani’s baby daddy

Barrie knew that his discussion about Dani’s pregnancy would be the hot topic of the video as he captioned it, “Shhh it’s a secret lol.”

One fan even chastised him for blowing Jean-Luc’s cover.

“You let the secret out about JM [sic] being the dad!!!!” One user exclaimed.

Barrie, in typical fashion, had a cheeky reply for the user, writing, “was it a secret????[cry-laughing emoji] whoever the dad is, they were one lucky fella to have a night with @iamdanisoares she is not only stunning in real life she is a beauty classy lady on the inside.”

Pic credit: @donbarrie/Instagram

Dani also hints Jean-Luc might be the father

Dani may have hinted in the mid-season trailer that Jean-Luc may be the father of her baby.

She at least stated that she would be willing for it to happen.

“The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!” Dani exclaimed in the trailer.

Dani announced her pregnancy last week, but in the pictures she posted, she looks pretty far into the pregnancy. The timing definitely works out where she could’ve gotten pregnant while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, Dani has heavily implied that she’ll be raising the baby alone so if the father is Jean-Luc, it seems that he doesn’t want to be in the picture.

Whomever the father is, Dani seems to be enjoying her pregnancy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.