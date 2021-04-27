Dani Soares implies pregnancy may have started during Below Deck Sailing Yacht in mid-season trailer

Dani Soares may have gotten pregnant on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Dani Soares recently announced her pregnancy, and there’s reason to believe it may have started while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck fans have been following Dani, 32, and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, 24, and their budding relationship on this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Dani was initially opposed to getting involved with him due to their age and height difference but she eventually gave in to temptation and has been hooking up with him ever since.

While she wasn’t looking for anything serious, she may have gotten something very serious from the boatmance– a baby.

During the mid-season trailer, Dani may have hinted that it’s what she wanted all along.

“The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!” Dani exclaimed in the trailer.

So it’s certainly possible that she got pregnant during Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The timing works out considering how far along Dani appears to be.

Dani announced her pregnancy

Dani announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday. This may have been intentionally just before the mid-season trailer dropped.

Dani posed for a mirror selfie of wearing a black crop top and showing off her pronounced baby bump and rose tattoo.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” she captioned the post.

Her Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars Alli Dore and Natasha de Bourg left supportive messages in the comments section.

“Beautiful incredible brave woman. I am so proud of you and you always have support from my family and I. I promise,” Alli Dore wrote.

“It will ‘Never’ be you and the baby alone I will always he your biggest fan and support.. Love you,” Natasha added.

Dani uploaded a follow-up post thanking fans for the support and showed off her bump once again in a burnt orang tank top.

“I just wanna say thank you all so much for all the support. It warms my heart to read so many beautiful messages!” she exclaimed in the caption. “PS: you gonna get tired of all the pregnancy pics coming your way”

Is Jean-Luc the father of Dani’s baby?

Based on Dani’s post and the comments from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht friends, whoever is the father doesn’t seem to want to be a part of Dani and the baby’s lives.

While Dani and Jean-Luc are going strong so far at this point of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, tabloid Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails received an anonymous submission claiming that Jean-Luc is in fact the father and does not want to be involved.

Distractify recorded the comment that has since been deleted.

“Ahhhhhh someone posted in a group on Facebook that Dani on Below Deck Sailing is knocked up by Jean-Luc and he wants nothing to do with the baby. They gave 0 evidence so I have no clue if it’s true, but I figured as you know all, you would be the place to turn [to] if there was some evidence hanging around,” the comment read.

While this is not official confirmation that Jean-Luc is the father, it certainly supports that theory.

Fans can expect plenty of pregnancy updates from mom-to-be Dani.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.