Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Kate Chastain opens up about Bravo’s Chat Room exit


Below Deck alum Kate Chastain dishes leaving Bravo's Chat Room.
Kate is moving onto the next chapter after leaving Below Deck and Bravo’s Chat Room. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain has opened up about her Bravo’s Chat Room exit. The Below Deck alum has set the record straight regarding the real reason she was suddenly absent from the all-female talk show.

Last month, news broke Kate had left the virtual show she helped create. Bravo renewed Bravo’s Chat Room for 13 episodes. Porsha Williams tagged her cohosts Hannah Berner and Gizelle Bryant in a post celebrating the news but didn’t tag Kate.

It quickly became apparent the former Below Deck star was done with Bravo’s Chat Room. Hannah briefly spoke out on the topic, sharing that Kate was working on other projects.

Now Kate herself has spoken her truth, answering why she left the late-night talk show.

monsterscriticsreality

449 565

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🛑 SPOILER ALERT 🛑 Uncle Beau has been spilling them beans! 🙊 And, in case you don’t know,...

View

Mar 25

4 2
Open
🛑 SPOILER ALERT 🛑 Uncle Beau has been spilling them beans! 🙊 And, in case you don’t know, he has confirmed the split of #90day couple Mike and Natalie. Despite Mike calling off their wedding at literally the very last minute, the couple was married on April 15, 2020, in Clallam County, Washington. But it should come as no surprise to #90DayFiance fans that Mike and Natalie didn’t even make it to their first wedding anniversary given their volatile relationship. However, fans seem a bit split over whether Mike was the villain. After Mike posted a recent cryptic IG post (see #linkinbio!) many fans said it was uncalled for, especially given the recent episode that showed Mike brutally dumping Natalie. However, others praised him for getting out of the relationship and finding happiness. What say you? Good guy or bad guy here? 🤔 (📸: TLC) ——————— #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfuancewhatnow #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancetellall #unclebeau #mikeandnatalie #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancénews #natalieandmike #natalieandmike90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance

🛑 SPOILER ALERT 🛑 Uncle Beau has been spilling them beans! 🙊 And, in case you don’t know, he has confirmed the split of #90day couple Mike and Natalie.

Despite Mike calling off their wedding at literally the very last minute, the couple was married on April 15, 2020, in Clallam County, Washington. But it should come as no surprise to #90DayFiance fans that Mike and Natalie didn’t even make it to their first wedding anniversary given their volatile relationship.

However, fans seem a bit split over whether Mike was the villain. After Mike posted a recent cryptic IG post (see #linkinbio!) many fans said it was uncalled for, especially given the recent episode that showed Mike brutally dumping Natalie. However, others praised him for getting out of the relationship and finding happiness.

What say you? Good guy or bad guy here? 🤔

(📸: TLC)
———————
#tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfuancewhatnow #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancetellall #unclebeau #mikeandnatalie #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancénews #natalieandmike #natalieandmike90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance ...

4 2

Why did Kate exit Bravo’s Chat Room?

Kate stopped by the podcast What Else is Going On? to chat with host Taria S. Faison. The Bravo personality didn’t hesitate to reveal why she left Bravo’s Chat Room.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The idea for the show was Kate’s, but it was never supposed to be over Zoom. Kate’s idea was to have a female in-person panel. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the concept changed.

Bravo’s Chat Room was initially given a six-episode order. The success of the show prompted the network to keep adding more episodes.

“We got 10 more episodes, and the whole way through doing Chat Room, we were pioneers, I like to think,” Kate shared. “It’s doing really well considering it was created during such a strange time. After I did 28 episodes, the show found its vibe. I always kind of felt like, you know, that Sesame Street song, ‘One of these things is not like the other?’ I felt like that was me.”

No, Kate was not fired. She chose to leave. The former yachtie shut down a troll on Twitter saying Kate was forced out of Bravo’s Chat Room.

What’s next for Kate?

Below Deck fans are still holding out hope Kate will return, especially since she’s no longer on the late-night virtual show. The chief stew isn’t giving any hints about what’s next for her.

“I have other things in development, I’m moving again, and I think the show is stronger for three people. They have a very similar vibe, the three of them,” Kate expressed.

She explained that due to personal reasons, Kate had to move back to Florida from New York City. Kate spent most of the pandemic in Florida quarantining with her parents.

The move squashed the rumors that Kate was joining The Real Housewives of New York City.

Kate Chastain wasn’t feeling the vibe at Bravo’s Chat Room, and that’s the real reason she left.

Bravo’s Chat Room airs Sundays at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Elizabeth Franini and James Hough reflect on Below Deck relationship.
Below Deck: Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough sound off on boatmance and guest cabin escapade
Below Deck's Elizabeth Frankini defends Charley Walters and his demanding friends.
Below Deck’s Elizabeth Frankini sticks up for charter guest Charley Walters and friends
Below Deck's Captain Lee was asked to choose between two members and his answers were shocking.
Andy Cohen asks Captain Lee to choose between Below Deck crew members — See his surprise picks
Bruno Duarte claims Captain Lee and his wife Mary Anne are rude on Below Deck.
Bruno Duarte from Below Deck drops bombshell claim about Captain Lee Rosbach and wife Mary Anne
Below Deck's Elizabeth Frankini and Ashling Lorger have awkward exchange on Watch What Happens Live
Below Deck: Ashling Lorger and Elizabeth Frankini’s tense exchange makes Andy Cohen cringe on WWHL
Courtney from Below Deck is stands up for Jenna MacGillivray.
Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon defends Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Jenna MacGillivray
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x