Kate Chastain opens up about Bravo’s Chat Room exit

Kate Chastain has opened up about her Bravo’s Chat Room exit. The Below Deck alum has set the record straight regarding the real reason she was suddenly absent from the all-female talk show.

Last month, news broke Kate had left the virtual show she helped create. Bravo renewed Bravo’s Chat Room for 13 episodes. Porsha Williams tagged her cohosts Hannah Berner and Gizelle Bryant in a post celebrating the news but didn’t tag Kate.

It quickly became apparent the former Below Deck star was done with Bravo’s Chat Room. Hannah briefly spoke out on the topic, sharing that Kate was working on other projects.

Now Kate herself has spoken her truth, answering why she left the late-night talk show.

Why did Kate exit Bravo’s Chat Room?

Kate stopped by the podcast What Else is Going On? to chat with host Taria S. Faison. The Bravo personality didn’t hesitate to reveal why she left Bravo’s Chat Room.

The idea for the show was Kate’s, but it was never supposed to be over Zoom. Kate’s idea was to have a female in-person panel. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the concept changed.

Bravo’s Chat Room was initially given a six-episode order. The success of the show prompted the network to keep adding more episodes.

“We got 10 more episodes, and the whole way through doing Chat Room, we were pioneers, I like to think,” Kate shared. “It’s doing really well considering it was created during such a strange time. After I did 28 episodes, the show found its vibe. I always kind of felt like, you know, that Sesame Street song, ‘One of these things is not like the other?’ I felt like that was me.”

No, Kate was not fired. She chose to leave. The former yachtie shut down a troll on Twitter saying Kate was forced out of Bravo’s Chat Room.

What’s next for Kate?

Below Deck fans are still holding out hope Kate will return, especially since she’s no longer on the late-night virtual show. The chief stew isn’t giving any hints about what’s next for her.

“I have other things in development, I’m moving again, and I think the show is stronger for three people. They have a very similar vibe, the three of them,” Kate expressed.

She explained that due to personal reasons, Kate had to move back to Florida from New York City. Kate spent most of the pandemic in Florida quarantining with her parents.

The move squashed the rumors that Kate was joining The Real Housewives of New York City.

Kate Chastain wasn’t feeling the vibe at Bravo’s Chat Room, and that’s the real reason she left.

Bravo’s Chat Room airs Sundays at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.