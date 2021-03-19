Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Below Deck: Kate Chastain claps back at troll who claims she was fired from Bravo’s Chat Room


Kate Chastain speaks out on Bravo's Chat Room exit.
Kate knows how to take on the haters after six seasons of Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has clapped back at a troll who claimed she was fired from Bravo’s Chat Room.

Before Bravo renewed Bravo’s Chat Room last month, Kate was noticeably absent from a couple of episodes. Cohosts The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, and Summer House’s Hannah Berner did not mention Kate’s absence onscreen.

The rumor mill started buzzing about Kate’s status on the show when the network ordered 13 more episodes of the female talk show. Porsha shared an Instagram post revealing the exciting news but didn’t tag Kate in it.

Kate remained quiet on her exit until now when a troll prompted her to respond to crazy allegations.

How did Kate clap back at the hater?

The Below Deck alum used Twitter to promote her appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy. After her interview, one troll used her initial tweet to call out Kate for not letting her fans know why she left Bravo’s Chat Room.

“Awww Phillip, thank you for your concern. I hope I was able to answer your question enough,” Kate replied.

Kate responds to fan
Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

When another user asked for an explanation on her sudden departure from the show, Philip the troll answered for Kate. The user shared Kate had to move back to Florida because her lease was up in New York City, then added, “sounds like she was fired.”

The latter didn’t sit well with the Below Deck beauty used her wit, sarcasm, and humor to shut him down.

“LOLLLL for someone so concerned about my answer, you sure seem to be determined to draw your own conclusions regardless. Move on Phil,” Kate tweeted.

Kate interacts with troll on Twitter.
Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

Hannah Berner offers reason for Kate leaving Bravo’s Chat Room

Kate stopped the conversation after clapping back at the Twitter user. She didn’t spill any further details on the recent changes in her life.

On the other hand, Hannah Berner has spoken out on Kate exiting Bravo’s Chat Room offering fans more insight. The Summer House star shared in an interview Kate had other projects that she was focusing on right now.

Below Decks immediately starting speculating Kate was headed back to the yachting series for Season 9 or perhaps joining the rumored spin-off in cold water. Another theory floating around is Kate’s filming Below Deck Galley Talk Season 2, which focuses on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Whatever the next venture is for Kate Chastain, she’s not going to reveal it to fans until she’s good and ready.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


