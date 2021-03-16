Did the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew get COVID-19?

A sick charter guest has the Parsifal III crew worried about COVID-19 and charter season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

After the most recent episode, fans are wondering if the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew gets COVID-19.

The second charter of the season turned out to be one full of problems for the Parsifal III crew members. First of all, the two primary guests had to cancel at the last minute but still sent their friends.

Then one of the four guests ended up with a fever. Due to COVID -19, Captain Glenn Shephard went into emergency mode and isolated the guests in their cabins.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A doctor came aboard the luxury sailing yacht to test all the guests for COVID-19, but the charter didn’t proceed as planned.

To ensure the crew and guests’ safety, Captain Glenn headed Parsifal III back to the dock. One of the guests, Ryan, was furious at being banished to his cabin.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The guests departed to the yacht at the dock for a hotel to quarantine while waiting for the test results.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew COVD-19?

The episode ended before viewers learned if the test was positive or negative. Social media can’t stop buzzing about whether or not the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew got COVID-19.

Since the season was filmed in August 2020, there is a chance the guest did have COVID-19 and expose the crew. Chief engineer Colin Macrae was shocked at the scare because of all the testing and quarantine protocols in place. Those actions, though, are not foolproof.

Most likely, the guest doesn’t have COVID-19. The scare did happen. However, if the test was positive, the fallout probably would have ended filming for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Hmmm, it’s almost like taking an international vacation during COVID is a bad idea. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/yszui6IKcx — Kristina Klausser (@kklausser) March 16, 2021

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht film an entire season?

Although continuing the season with a positive COVID-19 test isn’t impossible, it would come with many obstacles.

A two-week quarantine would be required for a crew member and the production team. Not only is there an added financial cost for placing people in quarantine, but rescheduling the guests would be a nightmare.

Remember filming is only six weeks long. Charters are two to three days long, meaning that there could be at least four charters affected by the shutdown in two weeks.

Captain Glenn Shephard said in an AMA Reddit Ask Me Anything that Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht did come together. Bravo producer Jill Goslicky calls it the “miracle season.”

Both are good signs the season isn’t cut short.

These guys are literally the worst! They travel during a pandemic and possibly expose the innocent crew to covid, but they’re mad. Like bruhhhh #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/KVBviJ5eJk — bianka lovebug (@bianka_lovebug) March 16, 2021

Sydney Zaruba dished filming amid the coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live with Aesha Scott. The deckhand revealed 16 episodes were shot, so that’s another reason the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew probably didn’t get COVID-19.

The fallout of the scare airs next week. Even if the test is negative, it doesn’t mean the guests will return to the sailing yacht. So much drama to come!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.