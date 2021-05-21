Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae hints at Season 2 crew fallout after filming of Bravo show

Colin claims not all of the Season 2 crew members left Parsifal III as friends. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae hints the Season 2 crew members had a falling out after filming of the Bravo show.

There has been no shortage of drama, fights, and backstabbing aboard Parsifal III. Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba’s love triangle has caused several heated moments among crew members. Daisy Kelliher and Gary have butted heads a lot throughout the season, making Daisy feel like the “queen b**ch” of the group.

Romance has certainly led to tears this season. Besides the love triangle, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s relationship hit a snag with his STD scare. Plus, ever since Dani announced she was pregnant, the rumor mill has been working overtime claiming Jean-Luc is the baby daddy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Neither Dani nor Jean-Luc follows each other on social media adding fuel to the fire either the STD scare or her pregnancy caused the romance to implode.

What did Colin say about Below Deck Sailing Season 2 crew fallout?

Colin recently joined Daisy, Alli, and Dani for their weekly Instagram Live chat about the current episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The chief engineer waxed poetically about the bond the crew shared that never made it onscreen. Drama makes a reality TV show entertaining and doesn’t show the moments of happy crew members chatting and bantering in a crew mess.

“We really bonded as a crew. It was an emotional good-bye in that season. We’re all still friends. Most of us are still friends,” he shared.

Alli, Dani, and Daisy all laughed at the last part of Colin’s statement, making it pretty clear not everyone in Season 2 still gets along. Unfortunately for fans, he didn’t elaborate, but it’s pretty easy to see who isn’t best pals by watching the show.

Fans will learn more about who doesn’t get along anymore as the season winds down. There are only four more episodes left in Season 2. Then the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will take place soon, which Andy Cohen recently revealed won’t disappoint fans.

Not all Below Deck crew members get along

It’s no surprise that some of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew members had a falling out. All of the Below Deck installments have featured various crew members fighting.

Most notable is probably Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean. The bro crew from Below Deck Season 7 also left on a bad note with all the females and Captain Lee Rosbach.

Let’s not forget the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 crew which had several members who disliked each other.

It seems like Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 isn’t immune to this trend.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.