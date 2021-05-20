Andy Cohen reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Season 2 reunion won’t disappoint

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion will be one for the books Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen has revealed the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion will not disappoint fans.

It has been less than two weeks since Andy asked fans for their most burning questions for Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, Natasha De Bourg, Daisy Kelliher, Dani Soares, Alli Dore, Sydney Zaruba, and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. Thanks to a recent bombshell by Andy, there is a little more information on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion.

Andy teases Season 2 reunion

Unlike the Below Deck Season 8 reunion, which many fans found a big yawn, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion will not disappoint.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy played a game with actress Brianne Howey dishing some of Bravo’s hottest storyline. Andy wanted to know Brianne’s thoughts on the Gary, Alli, and Sydney drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“Gary, Gary, Gary. I really like the guy, but this was a major misstep. Rookie mistake,” Brianne answered. “It’s a bummer too because I think he and Alli have a very genuine connection. They really found love in a hopeless place over there.”

Her response had Andy chuckling and wanting to know if Parsifal III was a hopeless place. Brianne replied by calling the current season of the sailing yachting show unhinged.

“Wait until you see the reunion, by the way,” Andy shared. “We just taped it, and it is gangbusters.”

Topics of discussion at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion

Andy did keep mum regarding what was discussed at the reunion show, but it’s pretty clear by his remarks that the Alli, Sydney, and Gary drama heats up. The love triangle has been front and center all season, so there’s no way it won’t be a hot topic.

Dani’s pregnancy will obviously be talked about or, at the very least, brought up by Andy, who loves to stir the pot. Now that doesn’t mean Dani will divulge the name of her baby daddy and that’s the dish fans really want to know.

The infamous Parsifal III boat crash and over-the-top charter guests like Erica Rose will undoubtedly be addressed at some point too.

Thanks to Andy Cohen, fans know the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion has been filmed. There are only a handful of episodes left, so more details on the show should be dropped very soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.