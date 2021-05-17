Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose and what is her connection to The Bachelor?

The Bachelor fans will recognize Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose from her stint on the ABC show. Pic credit: @EricaRoseSanders/Instagram

If Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose looks familiar, that’s because she has a connection to The Bachelor.

Yes, Erica is no stranger to reality television. However, she has been off-screen for a while, focusing on growing her family and building her career.

Erica Rose was on The Bachelor

Captain Glenn Shephard shared with Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Natasha De Bourg that Erica dabbled in reality TV. However, she has done a lot more than dabble.

Erica was a contestant on Season 9 of The Bachelor, featuring Prince Lorenzo Borghese. The season was filmed in Rome, Italy. She made it to the top 10 but was eliminated in week three of the ABC reality TV show.

Bachelor Nation fans will remember that Erica also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise during Season 2 and Season 3.

After three stints in the Bachelor Nation universe, Erica went on to be part of the VH1 show You’re Cut Off! Erica also appeared alongside her mom Cindy Rose, on Married to Medicine Houston.

These days Erica is a happily married lawyer. Erica married her husband Charles Sanders in 2017 once she got her entertainment law degree. Charles is a lawyer, too, and the couple are partners in Rose Sanders Law Firm PLLC in Texas.

Erica has two daughters. Holland Gentry from a previous relationship and Aspen Sanders with her husband, Charles. The proud mama often features her little girls on social media.

What can fans expect from Erica’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint?

The Bachelor alum makes her Below Deck Sailing Yacht debut this week along with several of her girlfriends. No, Erica didn’t bring her husband or daughters on the Bravo show.

Although Erica has only promoted her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans know drama is brewing. Jess Bryant Cimato, co-primary with Erica, overhears first-mate Gary King and chief engineer Colin Macrae talking s**t about the charter guests.

After giving Colin and Gary an earful, Jess lets Daisy Kelliher know she doesn’t appreciate crew members bad-mouthing the ladies. The guests literally just got on board before the drama begins.

Erica recently shared a photo of herself with the rest of the guests and chef Natasha, so the trip didn’t go too bad. Well, at least for Natasha, it didn’t go too bad.

There is one question fans are left asking about Erica Rose and her group of friends on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Will they be more demanding than Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his family?

Only time will tell.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.