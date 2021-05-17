The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood vents after curious fan asks how many men he hooked up with

Colton Underwood shuts down a fan for asking an inappropriate question about his sex life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood shut down a fan who wanted him to speak on how many men he has slept with.

Colton hosted an Instagram Q&A during which he answered questions about his upcoming Netflix documentary, current hobbies and more.

However, some questions came up that Colton specifically didn’t want to answer. One of those involved his sex life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Colton won’t answer ‘inappropriate’ questions about intimacy

One fan wanted to know how many men Colton has hooked up with. Since coming out, it seems Colton has gotten his fill of questions like this and wanted to set a hard limit in regards to these intimate questions.

“Let me vent for a second,” he wrote on his Instagram story, per People. “Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life.”

Colton also addressed being dubbed the “virgin” Bachelor. Even though that was his truth, he doesn’t feel the same obligation to discuss his sex life as he did then publicly.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life,” he expressed. “It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it [or] the network would be mad. I know differently now. I’ll share what I want and this won’t be one of those things.”

Colton recently admitted to hooking up with men

This Q&A came after Colton participated in a vulnerable interview with Variety during which he confessed to hooking up with men prior to going on The Bachelorette and becoming The Bachelor.

Colton confessed that he created a Grindr account under a fake name in order to meet and hook up with men.

While Colton had been intimate with men, he made it clear that he didn’t have sex with them and his virgin title was still accurate.

Colton then confessed that these hookups are what prompted him to go on The Bachelorette.

“I remember feeling so guilty, like ‘What the hell am I doing?’” Colton said of his Grindr hookups.

He added, “It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, ‘I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'”

Colton went on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and made it all the way to the hometown dates.

Colton then went on to date Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise but that relationship ultimately fell through after Colton claimed to still be hooked on Becca.

He then went on to be the lead on his own season of The Bachelor. He ended up giving his final rose to Cassie Randolph.

Their relationship ended tumultuously after Cassie accused him of stalking her using a GPS tracker. She had filed a restraining order against him and said the experience took a large emotional toll on her.

Colton hasn’t spoken out about dating anyone since coming out, but fans may learn more about his current dating situation during his upcoming Netflix documentary.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.