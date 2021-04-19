Angry Bachelor fans call for Colton Underwood’s Netflix show to be canceled, petition over 20,000 signatures now

A petition is circulating which asks for Colton Underwood’s Netflix show to be canceled over his disturbing behavior towards former Bachelor love, Cassie Randolph. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Angry fans of The Bachelor have called for Colton Underwood’s new Netflix show to be canceled.

A petition has called for the streaming service to stop production on the show due to Colton’s past behavior toward his former girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, whom he met when both starred on the ABC dating series.

The petition addressed the announcement that Colton would be the focus of a Netflix documentary about life as a gay man.

It also spoke of his April 14 interview with Good Morning America, where he addressed his sexuality.

The petition said Colton stalked Cassie, placed a tracker on her car, and sent anonymous threatening texts. It claimed that Cassie was a victim of Colton’s abuse and asked that Netflix reconsider the series.

“Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior,” it read.

Colton spoke out after Cassie dropped a restraining order against him

Colton Underwood allegedly stalked Cassie Randolph after their breakup. Pic credit: ABC

Cassie filed a restraining order against her former beau in September 2020. She dropped the order in November.

The Bachelor star was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, and workplace. Colton was prohibited from contacting Cassie and could not harass, threaten or attack her reported E! News.

Colton issued a statement at the time, saying, “Today, Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” he said to Life & Style in a statement.

”The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith,” he concluded.

He did not address the extent of his behavior toward Cassie on GMA

Robin asked the former Bachelor lead about his relationship with Cassie Randolph. In response. Colton said he was sorry about how their relationship ended.

“I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” he shared without directly addressing the extent of his past actions.

Colton admitted that he wished his relationship with Cassie wouldn’t have happened the way it did and that he had been able to deal with his internal struggle earlier.

“I love Cassie, I love everything about her. I had an internal fight going on and I am sorry from the bottom of my heart for any pain and emotional distress I caused her,” he explained.

“I made mistakes in the end of that relationship. And I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight, because I didn’t want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I’m extremely, extremely sorry,” he added.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.