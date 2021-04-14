Colton Underwood will star in Netflix reality series about life as a gay man

Colton Underwood will be getting his own reality TV series on Netflix. Pic credit: ABC/Netflix

Former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood has landed a TV deal with Netflix as he comes out as gay.

The series will focus on his journey of coming out after life as a TV star on The Bachelor during which he dated around 25 women.

The season heavily focused around Colton being a virgin and he discussed even then the pressures he has felt about his masculinity and his religion. These topics may come up if his reality TV series decides to dig deep.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Colton’s Netflix series will introduce and explore his life as a gay man. It will also feature members of the LGBTQ+ community who have supported him in his journey of coming out including Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

According to TMZ, filming for the series is already underway even though he only publicly came out this morning (Wednesday, April 14.) He has reportedly had a camera crew following him around for the past few weeks.

Neither Netflix nor Colton’s rep have commented on Colton’s upcoming reality TV series.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Colton shocked Bachelor Nation when he announced that he was gay on Good Morning America.

Colton sat down with Robin Roberts for an emotional interview. He got vulnerable about living life knowing that he was gay and how he came to terms with it.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time … and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he shared.

He also expressed that he would pray not to be gay but now that he has accepted his true self, he feels even more connected to his faith.

“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” he said.

Colton also apologizes to Cassie Randolph after stalking allegations

Colton had been under fire after news broke that his ex-girlfriend and Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against him.

She claimed that he had been using a tracking device to stalk her.

Even though they worked through it and the restraining order was eventually was dropped, Bachelor Nation still expected him to face the stalking allegations.

While he didn’t directly against the restraining order or stalking claims, he did apologize to Cassie during his GMA interview.

When he jumped the fence for Cassie, it seems he was under more emotional distress and inner conflict than anyone had realized.

He claims to realize that he projected that conflict onto her and addressed it during the interview.

“I love Cassie, I love everything about her. I had an internal fight going on and I am sorry from the bottom of my heart for any pain and emotional distress I caused her,” he explained.

Colton has given Bachelor Nation just a glimpse of the emotional turmoil he has been going through, and his upcoming Netflix series will likely come with plenty of truth bombs and reveals.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.