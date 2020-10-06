Cassie Randolph gets the police, files report against Colton Underwood over tracking device

Cassie Randolph has taken the next step in her legal fight against her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.

She’s currently protected by a restraining order as a judge has signed off on her request for a legal order that keeps him away from her.

The move came after she learned that he had allegedly placed a tracking device on her car and had shown up uninvited to her apartment.

He had also followed her, as he would send her text messages, informing her that he knew exactly where she was and who she was hanging out with.

Now, she is continuing her fight against Colton to protect herself and ensure she gets justice for his scary actions.

Cassie Randolph has filed a police report against Colton Underwood

Cassie has officially taken the steps to make the local police aware of Colton’s actions.

TMZ has learned that she went to the police and filed a police report against Colton.

She filed a complaint about the allegation that first surfaced in the restraining order documents. She wants the local police department, the LA. County Sheriff’s Department, to be aware as to what is going on.

“It was her intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect. We are confident this is possible,” Cassie’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ about the police report.

Cassie and Colton continue to keep quiet about the situation. It’s unknown what caused Cassie to file a police report recently when she had already been granted the restraining order.

Whereas the media only captured two pages of the entire document, Reality Steve revealed that the text messages he had read, as he read through the entire 25 pages included in the court documents that eventually granted the restraining order, were downright scary.

Those text messages have not been shared in the media.

Cassie Randolph feared for her life

When some Bachelor fans victim-shamed Cassie for taking such measures to protect herself, her representation revealed that Cassie lived in fear. She was scared because she didn’t know when he would show up.

He had been spotted in the ally behind her apartment in the middle of the night.

Colton first denied the allegations, saying he had been in Denver the entire time after his split from Cassie. However, she claims he admitted to sending scary text messages to Cassie, her friends, and her family members.

Initially, he claimed he was also a victim of stalker texts. She also claims that he has admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car. These admissions were directly linked to Cassie getting the restraining order granted by the judge.

Colton was spotted for the first time in late September after learning about the restraining order. He refuses to comment on the situation, citing that it is a legal matter.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.