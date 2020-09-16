Cassie Randolph claims Colton Underwood stalked her, says she lived in fear

Cassie Randolph isn’t happy about where her relationship with Colton Underwood has ended up.

Although the Bachelor couple’s breakup initially seemed amicable, things took a turn for the worse earlier this month when Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton.

Now, details are surfacing about what happened behind closed doors, including allegations of a tracking device and scary text messages.

While Cassie herself hasn’t issued a statement to the world about what happened, details have emerged from court documents.

In some of the documents, Cassie revealed that Colton knew who was showing up at her apartment and would text her about it as if he were outside spying on her.

Cassie Randolph had a visitor – and Colton knew about it

The revelation came through the court documents that resulted in a judge granting Cassie a restraining order against Colton.

She claims that she felt he was keeping tabs on her and he knew who was showing up at her apartment, even though he claims he was in Colorado with his family.

The court records, which were obtained by E!, reveals that Colton may have known who Cassie had over at her apartment. He knew that her friend Caelan showed up and hung out with Cassie.

“Ms. Randolph’s friend, Caelan, visited her at her apartment,” read the filing, according to Yahoo! “Mr. Underwood somehow immediately knew, and obsessively called and sent text messages to Ms. Randolph about the visit. Ms. Randolph was startled that he knew who was coming in and out of her apartment, and felt like she was being watched.”

The incident happened in late July, months after the couple announced that they had broken up.

Colton showed up at Cassie’s apartment a few days later upset about the visit. He supposedly also told Cassie that he would keep her accountable.

“Since their breakup, Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph,” a document revealed in the court filing. “He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts.”

Cassie Randolph hasn’t said anything about the current situation

We already know that Colton is being accused of putting a tracking device on Cassie’s car after their split. Cassie has also said that Colton was upset when she decided to hang out with an ex-boyfriend after their breakup.

Colton admitted to texting Cassie, her family members, and friends from an anonymous number so he could keep track of Cassie. Cassie says she filed for the restraining order as a last resort.

“This was not done lightly,” a source shared with E! News. “She was legitimately in fear. She would like to see Colton get help, but in the meantime, she was really in fear.”

Another source tells E! that Cassie hopes Colton will get help and will heal after their split. She also wants him to move on from their split, as she doesn’t see a future for them.

Yesterday, we reported that Reality Steve called the text messages “scary stuff.”

Cassie’s sister Michelle is also speaking out about the restraining order, saying that Colton’s defenders are not speaking the truth.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.