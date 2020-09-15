Cassie Randolph’s sister speaks out about Colton Underwood and the restraining order

Cassie Randolph hasn’t spoken out about her decision to file a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Colton Underwood.

The news came out last week as Cassie felt that she needed to protect herself from everything that was going on with her ex-boyfriend.

To refresh, Cassie and Colton decided to start dating after The Bachelor, as Cassie wasn’t eager on getting engaged.

She wanted to test out the relationship first and just date in the real world. Although Colton appeared to be disappointed with this, he obliged.

Then, in April of this year, the two reportedly split up. They haven’t dished out the details as to why they split, but more details are surfacing about what went on behind the scenes.

Cassie Randolph’s sister points out false stories in the media

While Cassie hasn’t said much herself about the whole situation, her sister Michelle went on social media this week to set the record straight.

She shared several stories on Instagram, where she called out false stories, including Colton pulling out of the reality show they were supposedly filming together, how Cassie is still trying to sell the show, and how her family is also involved.

Michelle also says it is false that Cassie liked the attention from Colton even though they were broken up.

In a separate story, Michelle revealed that the article she had previously posted from E! News was “an obvious attempt to smear Cassie’s name to deflect from the seriousness of what was contained in the restraining order.”

Michelle also explains that she and her family were not involved with the reality show that Colton and Cassie were filming around the time they split up.

Lastly, she calls out the source, saying that Colton was not the one who dropped out of the reality show. She wrapped up her stories by saying that she needed to take a walk to get out her anger.

Cassie Randolph hasn’t said much about the restraining order

While her sister is speaking out, Cassie herself hasn’t said anything about the restraining order. It appears that she doesn’t want to make it a bigger deal and let the court system do what they feel is best.

A judge did grant her the restraining order.

Colton claims he was blindsided by the restraining order, according to a source.

For the past month, Colton has stayed away from social media. He had reportedly been spending time in Colorado but was recently spotted with several Bachelorette contestants.

