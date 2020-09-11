Cassie Randolph has filed a restraining order against Colton Underwood ditches social media

Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against her Bachelor ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.

The news comes a few months after the two shared the news that they decided to split up.

Even though their romance appeared to be going strong as they were doing things their own way — aka ditching the final proposal and choosing to date instead — something went wrong along the way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Neither of them has spoken out about the split, but Cassie denied the quarantine, and Colton’s COVID-19 diagnosis played roles.

The restraining order comes as a surprise as it appeared that the two had moved on with their lives.

Colton didn’t want to speak out about the split and Cassie has respected that decision.

Cassie Randolph has filed a restraining order

The news of the restraining order surfaced today, as TMZ announced that these legal documents were filed in Los Angeles.

Read More Peter Weber didn’t ask permission to marry any of The Bachelor women

However, we don’t know what the allegations are against him. We don’t know if a judge has signed off on the order either.

We do know that Cassie appears to have moved on with a musician. The two had been spotted getting closer on social media and posting from the same location, according to rumors on social media.

We also know that Colton was briefly linked to actress Lucy Hale after the news of the split, but he revealed nothing is going on with them.

This breakup started off as being mutual and calm but spiraled shortly after Cassie’s interview with Chris Harrison for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Here, Cassie went on an Instagram rant after she claims Colton threatened to monetize the split.

We still don’t know why these two broke up but we do know a source has said that the split is rooted in serious deep issues. The source also shared that when the truth comes out, everything will make sense.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood previously unfollowed each other

We do know that Cassie and Colton recently decided to unfollow each other on social media. We also know that Colton disappeared from social media.

Colton hasn’t posted to his social media since August 21.

He was spotted in Big Bear with some friends, and this week, a photo surfaced of him hanging out with other Bachelorette guys.

Colton has yet to issue a comment on the news that he’s facing a restraining order.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.