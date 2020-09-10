Colton Underwood has surfaced after going missing from social media – hanging out with Bachelorette guys

Colton Underwood disappeared from the spotlight after announcing that he and Cassie Randolph had split.

Shortly after their public announcement, a feud began between them about not sharing why they broke up.

Things were made worse when Chris Harrison started asking Cassie tough questions about the split during an interview for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Colton talked to Reality Steve about Cassie’s interview, sharing how angry he was with the Bachelor franchise for digging into Cassie about the split, something she clearly didn’t want to talk about.

Colton then disappeared from social media, leaving fans wondering what was going on.

Colton Underwood is hanging out with Bachelorette guys

Yesterday, a photo surfaced online of Colton. He was having drinks with a few familiar faces, including Joe Amabile, Blake Horstmann, and Clay Harbor.

Blake had done an interview with Clay for his podcast.

Based on his interview with Reality Steve, Colton seems tired of The Bachelor franchise and wants to distance himself from the show.

Even though he found love with Cassie, he has opened up about some of the downsides of being in the spotlight.

We still don’t know why these two split, but we do know that their issues are deeply rooted. We also know from a source that once the truth comes out, everything will make sense.

Even though Cassie and Colton have unfollowed each other on social media, they are both respecting their agreement to not talk about it.

Colton Underwood had disappeared after doing an interview about his split with Cassie

Colton dished the details about his Bachelor experience, revealing everything from a groping incident to how producers could manipulate with the footage and the situations.

Colton had reportedly gone missing from social media for a couple of weeks after doing an interview with Reality Steve about Cassie. Then, Cassie and Colton proceeded to unfollow each other on social media. He was later spotted at Big Bear, hanging out with some friends off the grid.

Fans guessed that Colton may have unfollowed her because she had been hanging out with a new man.

Cassie is keeping the details of her rumored romance to herself. Colton has denied dating Lucy Hale, who he was spotted jogging with in California.

There’s no word on whether Colton and Cassie are in communication at all.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.